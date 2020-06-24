The impact of substance abuse disorder in recent times continues to be a source of concern for our society as a whole. As a country, the problem of substance abuse; use of alcohol, illegal drugs, and/or prescribed medications in ways that produce harm to ourselves and those around us, continues to have a grappling effect.

As part of the activities to commemorate the 2020 edition of the United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking (World Drug Day), Freedom Foundation will be hosting a webinar session themed; “Substance Abuse and Mental Health- Preserving The Next Generation”.

In line with the UN’s theme of Better Knowledge for Better Care, this webinar session is aimed at creating awareness of the menace that psychoactive substances pose to our mental health, provide guidance on sensitizing the next generation who are the highest demography of substance users, and address the various stakeholders relevant to the ongoing conversation of substance use.

This webinar session will be moderated by Dr. Tony Rapu, who is famous for his remarkable contribution in the rehabilitation of substance abuse dependent persons, other speakers to be featured at this session include:

• Dr. Tayo Ajirotutu, a Mental Health expert and the Head of Department, Clinical Psychology Department, Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital

• Dr. Osasuyi Dirisu, a Public Health and Policy Expert. She works as a consultant with House of Refuge, a residential drug rehabilitation center aimed at providing comprehensive approach for the treatment and rehabilitation of drug and alcohol dependent persons.

Schedule for Webinar session is as follows;

Date: Friday, June 26, 2020

Time: 1:00pm to 2:00pm

Venue: Zoom Platform

Register for the Webinar HERE

About Freedom Foundation

Freedom Foundation is a non-profit organization committed to addressing the ever-mounting and staggering challenges in our society by empowering individuals who are plagued with various categories of social and economic problems. At Freedom Foundation their vision is to become a model for delivering social reformation in order to achieve individual and community transformation.

