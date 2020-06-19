Connect with us

Career

Want to Elevate Your Business? Here is How

Career Features

Jeremiah Ajayi: 30 Lessons I've Learned From Working for 30 Companies

Career Features Inspired

Bisola Borha - The Planner Extraordinaire - Of TrendyBE Events Company os Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Career

Wazobia Media partners with Lagos State Government in providing Remote Learning Services for Students in Nigeria

Career Features Inspired

Hope Obeten of CalabarBlog is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: Tannes Tees is the T-shirt Branding Company You Need to Know

Career Features Inspired

Muna Onuzo-Iyanam - The Startup Doctor - is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Career

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

BN TV Career

There’s a lot to Learn about Brand Positioning with Peace Itimi

Career Features

Wunmi Adelusi: How To Stay Visible While Working Remotely

Career

Want to Elevate Your Business? Here is How

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 days ago

 on


How many times have you scrolled through your timeline on social media to find inspiring stories of corpers in full regalia, presenting their certificates to mothers, fathers, and guardians who helped them pay their way through school via their small businesses? Always a beautiful sight, right?

Thousands of doctors, lawyers, lecturers, and professionals all over Nigeria have similar stories.

What this means is each time you patronize a small business, you are positively impacting more lives than you know, but we are in very unprecedented times with the COVID-19 pandemic.

A lot of these small businesses have been hit pretty hard. How do they get back on their feet? We have some exciting news for you!  Pull up a chair!

Knowing how SMEs are struggling through this period, Visa, the world’s leader in digital payments, has launched its new Where You Shop Matters’ initiative that aims to support and enable entrepreneurs in Nigeria, while encouraging consumers to support small businesses by shopping local.

 The initiative will help support small businesses through the Visa Small Business Hub, a merchant platform that provides tools and information on how to start, run, and grow small businesses.

So do you or anyone you know own a small business? Then head on to www.visa.com.ng and click on the ‘learn more’ button on the home page.

You won’t regret it!

————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content 

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

1 Comment

  1. Business Ideas

    June 20, 2020 at 6:31 pm

    Very Informative, Thank you

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Jeremiah Ajayi: 30 Lessons I’ve Learned From Working for 30 Companies

Agbonmire Ifeh: The Sixth Child May Just Save the Family

Yewande Adeleke: Racial Discrimination, Inequality & Human Rights

Book Review: Unfolding Grace by Kikelomo Kuponiyi | Review by The BookLady Ng

What Is D’Banj Doing?

Advertisement
css.php