We Are Loving This Rich Mnisi Look On SA Style Star Maps Maponyane

BellaNaija Style's Best Dressed of the Week: Tacha, Dodos Uvieghara, Lisa Folawiyo And More

Hey BellaNaijarians, We're Taking A Week Off

Top Model Millen Magese's Off Duty Look Is All the WFH Style You Need At The Moment

Palm Angels launching at Polo Avenue

Trust Us, You'll Fall In Love With DNA By Iconic Invanity's Lagos Inspired Collection

Jants Collections Spring Summer 2020 Is Bound to Be a Celebrity Favourite

It's All About Bold Statements & Prints this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 104

BN Pick Your Fave | Toke Makinwa and Tiwa Savage In 2207 By TBally

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 341

We Are Loving This Rich Mnisi Look On SA Style Star Maps Maponyane

14 hours ago

You can always count on Maps Maponyane to serve majorly dapper looks at any given moment. The SABC presenter isn’t afraid to take fashionable risks or switch up his look for work or for play.  Following the release of Rich Mnisi’s Azania capsule, Maponyane showed off one of our favourite looks from the new collection – a bold, graphic monochrome sweater and trackpants set which he wore with some serious confidence. He finished off the look with his signature glasses, a beanie and Scroll on to see this stellar look, and see why he’s one of our top style crushes.

