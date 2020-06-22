We Are Loving This Rich Mnisi Look On SA Style Star Maps Maponyane

You can always count on Maps Maponyane to serve majorly dapper looks at any given moment. The SABC presenter isn’t afraid to take fashionable risks or switch up his look for work or for play. Following the release of Rich Mnisi’s Azania capsule, Maponyane showed off one of our favourite looks from the new collection – a bold, graphic monochrome sweater and trackpants set which he wore with some serious confidence. He finished off the look with his signature glasses, a beanie and Scroll on to see this stellar look, and see why he’s one of our top style crushes.

