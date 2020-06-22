BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Tacha, Dodos Uvieghara, Lisa Folawiyo And More

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

12 hours ago

 on

Lagos to Paris, Capetown to New York we’ve zigzagged the continent and the globe (via Instagram) and in no particular order, see our 10 most stylish looks of the past week.

PS: Don’t forget to vote for your faves in the poll below!

Lisa Folawiyo

Sharon Ooja Egwurube

 Rolake Asumah

    Dodos Uvieghara

Elizabeth Delphine

 Natacha ‘Symply Tacha’ Anide

 Adeola Ariyo

Yuki Akinosho  

Sofiyat Ibrahim

Wunmi G

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

11 Comments

  1. Kester

    June 22, 2020 at 1:57 pm

    Tacha

    4
    Reply

    • Ashour

      June 22, 2020 at 3:13 pm

      Tacha Tacha Tacha

    • Gift

      June 22, 2020 at 3:14 pm

      Symply Tacha

    • Chikaodi

      June 22, 2020 at 7:42 pm

      Beautiful Tacha

      1

    • Ogiemwonyi joy

      June 22, 2020 at 7:46 pm

      Tacha

      2

  2. Jannah

    June 22, 2020 at 3:14 pm

    Tacha takes this

    Reply

  3. Adedugbagbe oluwayinka

    June 22, 2020 at 3:25 pm

    Natacha Akide symply Tacha

    Reply

  4. Vina

    June 22, 2020 at 3:54 pm

    Please how can i vote Tacha??

    Reply

  5. Alexx

    June 22, 2020 at 4:00 pm

    Best dressed is Tacha

    1
    Reply

  6. Amila

    June 22, 2020 at 4:23 pm

    Tacha @symply_tacha

    Reply

  7. S

    June 22, 2020 at 6:18 pm

    Tacha

    Reply

