BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Tacha, Dodos Uvieghara, Lisa Folawiyo And More

Lagos to Paris, Capetown to New York we’ve zigzagged the continent and the globe (via Instagram) and in no particular order, see our 10 most stylish looks of the past week.

PS: Don’t forget to vote for your faves in the poll below!

Lisa Folawiyo

Sharon Ooja Egwurube

Rolake Asumah

Dodos Uvieghara

Elizabeth Delphine

Natacha ‘Symply Tacha’ Anide

Adeola Ariyo

Yuki Akinosho

Sofiyat Ibrahim

Wunmi G

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!