Struggling With Quarantine Weight? Lydia Dinga Has A Few Ideas For You

Travel and lifestyle vlogger Lydia Dinga recently shared some news on her ‘gram and we couldn’t wait to let our BellaStylistas know! As a lot of us grapple with quarantine, the travel blogger and Youtuber got candid about how she lost 13lbs with zero home workouts.

Her Before and After photos were insane!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lydia Dinga (@lydiadinga) on Jun 1, 2020 at 3:35am PDT

As always, she was super real with us and shared the highs, the lows and exactly how she did it!

On her Instagram page she said:

I lost 13lbs in lockdown WITHOUT completing a single home-workout. Super excited to share my very own 30 Day Step Challenge #DingaStepChallenge. It’s completely FREE, no catch. All you have to do is say yes and be committed to being the best version of you. I’ll be walking and sharing my steps every single day in the month of June to help keep you motivated. Please reshare this using the hashtag and let’s get moving! A cutie Waist WAITS FOR NOBODY! Tag your girls if you’re in!

Watch the full video below!

