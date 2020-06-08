Wunmi Adelusi: How To Stay Visible While Working Remotely

With the recent global turn of events, has become pertinent to redefine workplace visibility beyond physical appearances. Most people have gone digital, so should you. Being available is not enough, you must be seen, and you would need to promote yourself to be seen. You, and the value you offer, must be visible to your target audience to get noticed. You know the saying, “out of mind is out of sight” – that is the rule now. However, the digital space has afforded us opportunities without borders to be visible while working remotely.

Why is visibility important?

The kind of opportunities that fit you only get to find you when you are visible. Being visible is like a magnet; opportunities around your area of competence locate you – the law of attraction.

To Build Your Network

Visibility is that tool that helps you build your network steadily. You don’t want to wait until you need help to start building a network. Now is an excellent time to start. Visibility brings you closer to people of like-minds. Because visibility reflects your values, it makes it easier for the right people to find you and vice-versa.

Reinforces Your Personal Brand

We all are a brand, and whether we are deliberate at working on it or not, it is being built. You know how you forget about someone simply because you haven’t seen their posts on social media for a while, that is precisely how visibility works. The more visible you are, the better your credibility. Ever wondered why big brands like Coca-Cola, MTN, and so on still advertise? They do so to reiterate their commitment to their consumers – staying credible. You are creating how you want to be perceived and rightfully so. You are a brand, and you are your first manager, do it well.

How can I be visible while working remotely?

Maximize LinkedIn

At the risk of sounding cliché, allow me to tell you again that LinkedIn is the ‘real-deal’ for any professional at this time. Have you been there lately? Things have changed! More people are joining every day to showcase their value.

I remember getting a job offer sometime two years ago on LinkedIn. That is still happening because head-hunters are there continually searching for potentials. But it’s only if you are there and adequately positioned that you can be seen.

Glory Edozien, the LinkedIn visibility queen, has been sharing a lot of relevant tips on getting visible on LinkedIn. LinkedIn seems subtle, but it works, particularly for career folks!

Reach out to your circle

Working from home can be lonely. Recently, I wanted further clarifications on a job and I had to send a mail to a colleague for that. It made me miss how I could walk to my colleague’s cubicle in time past. Because working remotely can get lonely, you need to reach out to your circle – it shows you want them to be better at what they do, particularly in this unprecedented time. And for your boss, it puts you in his/her mind. As you share these things with them, it makes it easier for them to remember you when opportunities they consider relevant to you pops up.

While I understand the importance of keeping things at work strictly professional, you can not run this race alone. You need career sponsors and mentors. At the same time, you should always help your team members grow and develop.

The other day, I reached out to a sponsor at work and asked if there was anything I could help him with. With the whole pandemic and his workload, I assumed he might be overwhelmed. He responded, telling me the areas he wants to read on. Swiftly, I swung to action and got him relevant and recently published articles by reputable institutes.

Share opportunities with your colleagues/superiors

Putting someone’s light on doesn’t make yours dim, it only makes it shine brighter. Sometimes, you need to be confident and vulnerable to share opportunities with your colleagues. By so doing, you are helping them turn their candles on while building your social capital. Sometimes, offering value is how to stay visible.

Keep abreast with industry news

In these unprecedented times, there are industry trends you must be aware of. Companies are pivoting; some job roles are going into extinction while new roles are emerging, you should know all these. This helps you stay alert, have reasonable conversations and give relevant comments at virtual meetings, emails, and webinars.

So, how have you been staying visible?