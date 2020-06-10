Afro dancehall star, Yung L has been tagged as the next big sound by Billboard. The artist debuts at No. 9 on the Billboard “Next Big Sound” chart.

This comes on the heels of his recently released remix of fan favorite ‘Eve Bounce’ featuring international Afrobeats star, Wizkid off his ‘Juice & Zimm’ project which debuted at No. 16 on Apple Music’s Top 100 songs in Nigeria, and has over garnered over 2 million streams on streaming platforms.

Photo Credit: @yunglmrmarley