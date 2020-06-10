Connect with us

Yung L is Billboard-certified as he Makes it to the "Next Big Sound" Chart

Grammys announces Major Changes to Awards Categories, Rules & Nomination Process

New Video: Shatta Wale - Greatest

New EP: Mr Eazi feat. King Promise & C Natty - One Day You Will Understand

Lamboginny sends a Powerful Message with New Single & Video "Black Man"

10 Things Jidenna Cannot Live Without

DJ Neptune talks about his Journey in the Music Industry on Accelerate TV's "The Whole Truth"

New Music: Ryan feat. Ebony - Onwuike

We're Getting Even More of Chike with a 3-Part EP "Dance of the Booless"

Sauti Sol's Bien-Aimé has an Amazing Acoustic Version of their Song "Midnight Train"

Afro dancehall star, Yung L has been tagged as the next big sound by Billboard. The artist debuts at No. 9 on the Billboard “Next Big Sound” chart.

This comes on the heels of his recently released remix of fan favorite ‘Eve Bounce’ featuring international Afrobeats star, Wizkid off his ‘Juice & Zimm’ project which debuted at No. 16 on Apple Music’s Top 100 songs in Nigeria, and has over garnered over 2 million streams on streaming platforms.

Photo Credit: @yunglmrmarley

