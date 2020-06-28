

DStv Premium customers are in for a treat as MultiChoice Nigeria announces a special airing of the part documentary and part comedy, ‘Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It’ special on Wednesday, 1 st July on M-Net, channel 101 at 9:00 pm!

This is one of the many reasons DStv Premium is the number 1 entertainment destination for customers.‘Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It’, is a remarkable reconciliation of her Nigerian roots with her American experience. The comedy show digs into these experiences in a witty, lively, and affectionate way as well as tapping into the thrilling peculiarities of being a Nigerian, such as the pressure Nigerian parents put on a spinster crossing the 30 years-old mark, or the sharp rebuke from parents on learning of their child’s odd career choice.

Yvonne dramatically reenacts these events through the combination of stand-up comedy and a documentary series on Lagos and her hometown Ihiala in Nigeria, which also serves as an explanation of Nigerian culture to her global audience and provides the background for her jokes.

Viewers might recognize Yvonne Orji from her role as Molly in the remarkable series “Insecure,” showing on 1Magic on DStv. ‘Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It’, comedy special will undoubtedly be something you need to watch out for, as it would leave you literally ‘laughing out loud’. To be a part of this exhilarating comedy show experience, upgrade or reconnect to DStv Premium by downloading the MyDStv app from the iOS and Android store or visit www.dstvafrica.com for other self-service options.

This special will be available on Catch Up for DStv Explora users and can also be streamed with DStv Now on smartphone, laptop by active DStv Premium customers.

