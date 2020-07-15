Connect with us

#BNShareYourHustle: BeAdornedbyYettie is Your One-Stop Shop for African Inspired Fashion

Hey BellaNaijarians!

We officially returned with our monthly friendly competition, where you, the BN community, nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

The winner for our #BNShareYourHustle April edition is BeAdornedbyYettie | @beadornedbyyettie

***

BeAdornedbyYettie is a fashion brand with a topnotch difference.

Founded in 2014 when it first started off as a jewellery and accessories brand. It later transitioned into making clothing generally asides other items. Their creations are pieces made basically to promote the African culture and heritage, and they’re well known for their uniqueness.

They make use of core African fabrics and textiles like Ankara, Aso oke (woven top cloth) and Adirẹ (batik/tie and dye) to create all their pieces. Their products range from African clothing, jewellery/accessories, bags (handbags, school bags, purses), interior decors, note pads.) All made or infused with African textiles.

BeAdornedbyYettie says:

We love to add an African touch and signature to whatever we create.

Want to know more? Please reach them through these channels:

Instagram: @beadornedbyyettie
Phone:+2348160116829
WhatsApp:+2348160116829

