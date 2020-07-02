BNRSVP Virtual Events this Weekend

Hi BellaNaijarians!

With the new reality of the coronavirus pandemic and events being scarce, there was nothing to report on. But now, with the economy opening back up, we are back!

Thanks to the internet and social media, you now don’t have to be physically present to attend any event. You can still learn new skills, participate in group activities, party with your friends, or get some exercise without stepping outside. We rounded up the best virtual events that you can join from anywhere, as long as the internet, social media, and electricity is available.

Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting virtual events happening this weekend/next week.

Scroll through to see.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) bellanaija (dot) com.

***

Accelerate Conference 2020

How would you describe the year so far? Challenging? Exhausting? Overwhelming? Join The Elevation Church, at its annual mid-year conference, ACCELERATE. This will be aired across all the church’s online platforms to discover how you can still be “UNSTOPPABLE” in spite of all. Anointed servants of God, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, Pastor Wale Akinsiku and Pastor Chris Ugoh, alongside co-hosts, Pastors Bola and Godman Akinlabi are looking forward to welcoming you, albeit virtually.

Date: Wednesday, July 1 – Friday, July 3, 2020.

Time: 6: 30 PM.

Venue: @elevationng or the website at elevationng.org.

Campari Senator Sessions

2Baba will be speaking with the ambitious, gifted and fast-rising singer in the music industry, Good Girl LA. They’ll talk about music, life, passions and her journey as a singer.

Date: Thursday, July 2, 2020.

Time: 8: 30 PM.

Venue: @camparinigeria

Talks with Ubi Franklin

Date: Thursday, July 2, 2020.

Time: 9 PM.

Venue: Lagos Talks 91.3 FM

Yemi Alade VS Tiwa Savage #NotJustOk

NotjustokVS is hosting its 7th edition this Friday as the two Queens of Afrobeats, Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage go head to head. Both Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage have made their names in the music industry as they have produced several hits and have won several awards. Who are you rooting for? Team Yemi Alade or Team Tiwa Savage.

Date: Friday, July 3, 2020.

Time: 9 PM.

Venue: Notjustok Radio | Notjustok TV YouTube

Beauty Fest Africa Plenary 1: Inspiring Entrepreneurs to Lead, Impact Growth & Thrive

Beauty Fest Africa, a beauty conference in Africa to access knowledge and economic growth in a digital and virtual space. Make plans to attend the virtual conference from the comfort of your home. The first-panel session will cover; Role of Self Development & Consistency in Beauty, Innovation and the Beauty Business, Brand Story Telling, Q & A, and so much more!

Date: Friday, July 3, 2020.

Time: 12 PM

RSVP: google.com

Business of Beauty Masterclass: Nail Care

Beauty Fest Africa, a beauty conference in Africa to access knowledge and economic growth in a digital and virtual space. This panel session will cover; Importance of Structure in the Nail Business, Improving Service Experience, Staff Management, Q & A, and so much more!

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2020.

Time: 5 PM

RSVP: google.com

Zeitz MOCAA – Music, Art-making, Cocktails with WOZA at home



Start your weekend with art, live music and a few cocktails with WOZA at home. Pay what you can with our different ticket price options. Blaqkongo’s soulful sounds will spice up your evening while you get busy making art and cocktails. Don’t forget to bring your old magazines and newspapers for “Hangin’ with Mr Konate” where you’ll learn how to make a mixed media wall hanging inspired by Malian artist Abdoulaye Konaté.

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2020.

Time: 6 PM.

RSVP: howler.co.za

Beauty Fest Africa Plenary 5: Empowering Beauty Entrepreneurs through FINTECH

Beauty Fest Africa, a beauty conference in Africa to access knowledge and economic growth in a digital and virtual space. This panel session will cover; Safe Investment Options for Businesses, Money Management in Preparation for the Future, Business Saving as a Leverage to Access Opportunities, Q & A, and so much more!

Date: Sunday, July 5, 2020.

Time: 12 PM.

RSVP: google.com

Beauty Fest Africa

Beauty Fest Africa, a beauty conference in Africa to access knowledge and economic growth in a digital and virtual space. This panel session will cover; Customer Fulfillment, Registration and Licences, Sales Optimization, Business Growth, Q & A, and so much more!

Date: Sunday, July 5, 2020.

Time: 7 PM.

RSVP: google.com

The Nigerian Constitution & Elections: A Right to Win

The WIMBIZ Women in Politics (WIMPOL) will be hosting a Webinar themed, “The Nigerian Constitution & Elections: A Right to Win”, which will explore conversations around mitigating the paucity of women in the Nigerian Political sphere, the current provisions of the Nigerian Constitution on gender diversity in the political terrain and the crucial need for increased representation of women in elective & appointive positions of power.

This year’s event will host distinguished speakers who have a combined professional experience of over 100 years in the political and electoral reform space.

Date: Thursday, July 9, 2020.

Time: 11 AM.

RSVP: Webinar