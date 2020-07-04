Connect with us

Dimma Umeh Wants Us To Stop Using These Beauty Products

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Ini Dima-Okojie, Powede Awujo, Sophiology & More

Plane Crash Survivor Kechi Okwuchi reveals the Surprising Origin of her Singing Voice

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Bernicia Boateng, Bella Disu, Nyma Tang And More

BellaNaija Style

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Dimma Umeh is back with a new video on her channel and this time, she lets us in on all the things we need to stop using right now!

We love it when beauty guru’s really go there with their unique perspectives and this no holds barred video from Dimma is a must watch. We absorb a lot of lessons about makeup during the course of our lives,but we still love hearing tips and tricks that can improve our everyday routines, especially when its teaching us important stuff we need to stop doing.  

Watch Dimma’s take below!

 

