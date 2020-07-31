Connect with us

Ellen DeGeneres wants her Staff Members to Know she's So Sorry

#BBNaija – Day 11: Eviction Pressure, Lucy vs the Housemates & an Interesting Circus Performance

Khafi is saying Goodbye to her Brother ❤️

Zimbabwe's Tsitsi Dangarembga & Ethiopian-American Maaza Mengiste make the 2020 Booker Prize Longlist

Ric Hassani Is Producing the Soundtrack for David Oyelowo's Directorial Debut "The Water Man"

Get All the Scoop on #BBNaija Day 10

A Sam Smith & Burna Boy Collaboration is Coming!

Why Genevieve Nnaji, Mo Abudu & Other Women are Taking on the #ChallengeAccepted Trend

'90s Kids will Soon Be Able to Stream their Favourite Childhood Sitcoms

Moet Abebe is a Bombshell on her Birthday (& Every Other Day)

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Following allegations of poor working conditions, ill-treatment and alleged racism on her show “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” by staff members, Ellen DeGeneres has issued an open apology.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “while neither she nor Warner Brothers will comment on the fate of specific employees, executive producer Ed Glavin — one of the show’s three EPs, and the one at the center of many of the nastier claims — is among those who will be let go.”

Read the full apology letter to her staff below:

Hey everybody — it’s Ellen. On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness — no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show.

I could not have the success I’ve had without all of your contributions. My name is on the show and everything we do and I take responsibility for that. Alongside Warner Bros, we immediately began an internal investigation and we are taking steps, together, to correct the issues. As we’ve grown exponentially, I’ve not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done. Clearly some didn’t. That will now change and I’m committed to ensuring this does not happen again.

I’m also learning that people who work with me and for me are speaking on my behalf and misrepresenting who I am and that has to stop. As someone who was judged and nearly lost everything for just being who I am, I truly understand and have deep compassion for those being looked at differently, or treated unfairly, not equal, or — worse — disregarded. To think that any one of you felt that way is awful to me.

It’s been way too long, but we’re finally having conversations about fairness and justice. We all have to be more mindful about the way our words and actions affect others, and I’m glad the issues at our show were brought to my attention. I promise to do my part in continuing to push myself and everyone around me to learn and grow. It’s important to me and to Warner Bros. that everyone who has something to say can speak up and feels safe doing so.

I am so proud of the work we do and the fun and joy we all help put out in the world. I want everyone at home to love our show and I want everyone who makes it to love working on it. Again, I’m so sorry to anyone who didn’t have that experience. If not for COVID, I’d have done this in person, and I can’t wait to be back on our stage and see you all then.

Stay safe and healthy.

Love, 

Ellen

