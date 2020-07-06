Connect with us

Weddings

Together Forever! Enjoy Kamsy & Obinna's Beautiful Outdoor Wedding in Enugu

Weddings

They Met at a Friend's Party! Chibuzo & Noble's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

BN Weddings Video: Jessica & Slyden's Nigerian-Zimbabwean Wedding

Weddings

Port-Harcourt to Lagos Proposal! See how Osette Popped the Big Question to Chidinma

Inspired Scoop Weddings

Catch all the Exciting Deets from Ultimate Love’s Rosie & Kachi’s Interview on Vanguard Allure Magazine | Read

News Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 343

Weddings

Rustic, Magical and Intimate Bridal Styled Shoot in Enugu! STM Magical Creations Events

Weddings

"I knew I Hit the Jackpot" Claudia & Alex's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

Yes to Forever with You! See Adaora & Chisolu's Exciting Wedding

Sweet Spot Weddings

Uche and Clinton’s Seaside Proposal

Weddings

Together Forever! Enjoy Kamsy & Obinna’s Beautiful Outdoor Wedding in Enugu

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Small intimate weddings are certainly taking over.

Kamsy and Obinna‘s white wedding was all the couple wanted plus more. Kamsy wore a lace ballgown and her groom Obinna wore a blue suit paired with a black bow tie. Their beautiful wedding ceremony held in Enugu. It started with the church ceremony which had just a few family and friends in attendance while their outdoor reception venue was held in the bride’s home. So 2020! If you do love weddings and love stories as much as we do, head over to www.bellanaijaweddings.com for more.

BellaNaija Weddings wishes the couple a blessed life together!

   


For more weddings and love stories,

head over to www.bellanaijaweddings.com

 

Credits
Bride: @tz_kamkam
Photography: @lucasugoweddings
Makeup: @asaaofficial
Hair: @liisignature
Outfit: @bcreationsandbrides
Planning and Decor: @whitemagicnig
Bouquet: @hedges_n_gardens_ng 

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Weddings

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Farida Yahya: Do You Really Need a University Degree To Build A Successful Brand?

What is the ‘State of Origin’ of a Married Nigerian Woman?

Laetitia Mugerwa: Letters From Loneliness

Wunmi Adelusi: Here’s How to Leverage Your Personality for Growth

Peter Molokwu : Let’s Normalize Saying “NO”

Advertisement
css.php