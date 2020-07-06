Small intimate weddings are certainly taking over.

Kamsy and Obinna‘s white wedding was all the couple wanted plus more. Kamsy wore a lace ballgown and her groom Obinna wore a blue suit paired with a black bow tie. Their beautiful wedding ceremony held in Enugu. It started with the church ceremony which had just a few family and friends in attendance while their outdoor reception venue was held in the bride’s home. So 2020! If you do love weddings and love stories as much as we do, head over to www.bellanaijaweddings.com for more.

BellaNaija Weddings wishes the couple a blessed life together!



Credits

Bride: @tz_kamkam

Photography: @lucasugoweddings

Makeup: @asaaofficial

Hair: @liisignature

Outfit: @bcreationsandbrides

Planning and Decor: @whitemagicnig

Bouquet: @hedges_n_gardens_ng