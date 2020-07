Khafi is saying goodbye to her brother, Alexander Kareem, whom she lost on Monday, the 8th of June 2020.

Alexander was involved in a mistaken identity shooting in London, after leaving a convenience store at 12:40am.

She shared the post on her instagram with the caption: “I love you now and forever Alex. Rest well. ❤️”

We are sending BN love and light to the Kareem family.