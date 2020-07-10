Linda Osifo covers VL Magazine Latest Issue



Nollywood actor Linda Osifo is the cover girl for VL magazine July 2020 issue.

Looking fabulous, the actress talks to the magazine about growing up, acting, her current projects, thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic and many more.

Credits

Photography: @dap_shooter

Styling/Creative Direction: @thafashiongawd

Makeup: @annklairmakeup

Hairstylist: @ariyikhair

Outfits: @yinkasamuels @chunnie.official

Graphics: @freshmonigrafix

Cinematography: @glitzmediahouse

Editor-In-Chief: @oleleoflagos