Linda Osifo covers VL Magazine Latest Issue
Nollywood actor Linda Osifo is the cover girl for VL magazine July 2020 issue.
Looking fabulous, the actress talks to the magazine about growing up, acting, her current projects, thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic and many more.
Credits
Photography: @dap_shooter
Styling/Creative Direction: @thafashiongawd
Makeup: @annklairmakeup
Hairstylist: @ariyikhair
Outfits: @yinkasamuels @chunnie.official
Graphics: @freshmonigrafix
Cinematography: @glitzmediahouse
Editor-In-Chief: @oleleoflagos