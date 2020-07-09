Connect with us

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: Magic Box Nigeria is Here to Curate Bespoke Gifts For You & Yours

Career Features Inspired

Olajumoke Oduwole of KJK Africa is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Career

Join Dr. Yetunde Ayo-Oyalowo on the 3rd Edition of Fidelity Bank’s ‘Giving Her Wings’ series as she talks about making a mark in Primary Healthcare

Career Features Inspired

Your Better Self with Akanna: Here's How Your Mindset Is Stunting Your Progress!

Career

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Career Features

Farida Yahya: Do You Really Need a University Degree To Build A Successful Brand?

Career Features

Wunmi Adelusi: Here's How to Leverage Your Personality for Growth

Career Features

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: How To Create A Badass Elevator Pitch For Your Business

Career

To Foster Continuous learning, FirstBank launches e-learning initiative in collaboration with Robert & John, IBM & Curious Learning

Career Features Inspired

#BellaNaijaWCW Damilola Olokesusi of Shuttlers is Making Commuting Easy, Safe & Productive

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: Magic Box Nigeria is Here to Curate Bespoke Gifts For You & Yours

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians!

We officially returned with our monthly friendly competition, where you, the BN community, nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

The winning business becomes our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month.

For this month, after a thorough check, the winner is Magic Box Nigeria | magicbox_ng

***

Magic Box Nigeria is a Gift Concierge Company that curates aesthetically pleasing, thoughtful and bespoke GIFTS for all occasions since it’s inception in 2018.

At Magic Box Nigeria, they don’t just curate gifts, they nurture relationships. They believe gifting goes beyond the gift items and is a formidable tool that is used to nurture relationships. This is why they curate timeless gifts while paying keen attention to the client’s budget and the recipient’s taste.

They say:

To Us,
Gifting is an Art and an Experience.
Everyone deserves a Box of Magic.
We can’t wait to curate Magic for You and Yours

Want to know more? Please reach them through these channels:

Instagram
WhatsApp: 09021147301
Visit magicboxnigeria

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Chisom Winifred: An Insight From Beverly Naya’s Skin Documentary

The Cuteness of These Nigerian Celebrities With Their Pets is All the Joy You Need Today

Olajumoke Oduwole of KJK Africa is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Beverly Naya’s “Skin” Has Helped Young Girls Reconsider Bleaching | Read our Exclusive Interview

A Girl Project: Nigeria’s New Anti- Sexual Harassment Bill – PR Stunt or Necessary Action?

Advertisement
css.php