BNShareYourHustle: Magic Box Nigeria is Here to Curate Bespoke Gifts For You & Yours

Hey BellaNaijarians!

We officially returned with our monthly friendly competition, where you, the BN community, nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

The winning business becomes our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month.

For this month, after a thorough check, the winner is Magic Box Nigeria | magicbox_ng

Magic Box Nigeria is a Gift Concierge Company that curates aesthetically pleasing, thoughtful and bespoke GIFTS for all occasions since it’s inception in 2018.

At Magic Box Nigeria, they don’t just curate gifts, they nurture relationships. They believe gifting goes beyond the gift items and is a formidable tool that is used to nurture relationships. This is why they curate timeless gifts while paying keen attention to the client’s budget and the recipient’s taste.

They say:

To Us,

Gifting is an Art and an Experience.

Everyone deserves a Box of Magic.

We can’t wait to curate Magic for You and Yours

Want to know more? Please reach them through these channels:

Instagram

WhatsApp: 09021147301

Visit magicboxnigeria