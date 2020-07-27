Connect with us

Events

Catch all the Highlights from the 1st Episode of the Mastercard Priceless Experience with Toke Makinwa & JayJay Okocha + Next Episode features Chef Fregz

Events

The 2020 Black Philanthropy Month is about Building a Just Future in a COVID-19 World

Events

EAT‘N’GO celebrates 110th Store Opening with First-Ever Virtual Store Opening Party in Nigeria

Events

#BNRSVP Virtual Events this Weekend

Events

Join Lanre Olusola, Michelle McKinney Hammond & Tim Storey at the 2nd Edition of the Uncommon Mindset Masterclass | August 1st

Events

House on the Rock hosted its 7th Annual Word Conference with T.D Jakes, Travis Greene & Here's why it was Remarkably Impactful

Events

Mental Health NGO, She Writes Woman (SWW) gets selected for 6-Month Facebook Accelerator Program for 2020

Events

The 10th Career Day of the Bridge Leadership Foundation will hold Virtually & discuss "Adapting to the New Normal"

Events

The Association of Household Employees Management (AHEM) set to establish Structure and Organization in Human Resources and Development for Domestic Staff

Events Promotions

Turn Up Friday with Pepsi wrapped up in Style as Tiwa Savage, DJ Obi, Tekno made it a 'Lituation' 🎉

Events

Catch all the Highlights from the 1st Episode of the Mastercard Priceless Experience with Toke Makinwa & JayJay Okocha + Next Episode features Chef Fregz

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Over the weekend, we caught the first episode of the Mastercard Priceless Experience for Nigeria – Toke Makinwa in a chat with football legend Austin ‘JayJay’ Okocha.

JayJay shared some interesting tidbits on his greatest influence in football, dealing with self-doubts, his greatest regret, best friend player during his time at Bolton Wanderers in the English Premier League, managing fame, and planning early for retirement.

Someone asked if JayJay thought his career would have taken a more rewarding turn if he moved to the Premier League much earlier, immediately after France ’98 World Cup for instance, instead of PSG in the French league. His response will get you thinking.

Catch all the highlights here 

The next episode in the Mastercard Priceless Experience series will see Chef Fregz cooking up a storm in the kitchen alongside Toke. Registered participants will receive the ingredients list ahead of the private cooking lesson with the talented chef.

Priceless.com is Mastercard’s experiential lifestyle hub designed to inspire and create once-in-a-lifetime moments to be shared with family and friends at home, online, and everywhere in between, exclusive to Mastercard cardholders.

The Priceless Experiences are not limited to Nigerian celebrities. They span the globe and passion areas, all featured on Mastercard’s experiential lifestyle hub Priceless.com.

People can enjoy intimate acoustic musical performances, gameplay insights from the pros, private cooking lessons from celebrity chefs, training sessions with renowned fitness experts, behind-the-scenes tours of some of the world’s most famed destinations, and more.

Visitors can also access additional exclusive content from global celebrities, experts, and ambassadors on the site.

______________________________________________________________________________
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Akinlabi Ajelabi of Josla Electric is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Sola Amadi: Strive For Excellence at All Times

Money Matters with Nimi: Now that ‘Long Vac’ is Finally Here, What Are You Gonna Do with It?

Ene Abah: Nigeria’s International Image & the Blight of Internet Fraud

Omolola Olorunnisola: Here’s How To Help Your Children with Decision-Making

Advertisement
css.php