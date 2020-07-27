Catch all the Highlights from the 1st Episode of the Mastercard Priceless Experience with Toke Makinwa & JayJay Okocha + Next Episode features Chef Fregz

Over the weekend, we caught the first episode of the Mastercard Priceless Experience for Nigeria – Toke Makinwa in a chat with football legend Austin ‘JayJay’ Okocha.

JayJay shared some interesting tidbits on his greatest influence in football, dealing with self-doubts, his greatest regret, best friend player during his time at Bolton Wanderers in the English Premier League, managing fame, and planning early for retirement.

Someone asked if JayJay thought his career would have taken a more rewarding turn if he moved to the Premier League much earlier, immediately after France ’98 World Cup for instance, instead of PSG in the French league. His response will get you thinking.

Catch all the highlights here

The next episode in the Mastercard Priceless Experience series will see Chef Fregz cooking up a storm in the kitchen alongside Toke. Registered participants will receive the ingredients list ahead of the private cooking lesson with the talented chef.

Priceless.com is Mastercard’s experiential lifestyle hub designed to inspire and create once-in-a-lifetime moments to be shared with family and friends at home, online, and everywhere in between, exclusive to Mastercard cardholders.

The Priceless Experiences are not limited to Nigerian celebrities. They span the globe and passion areas, all featured on Mastercard’s experiential lifestyle hub Priceless.com.

People can enjoy intimate acoustic musical performances, gameplay insights from the pros, private cooking lessons from celebrity chefs, training sessions with renowned fitness experts, behind-the-scenes tours of some of the world’s most famed destinations, and more.

Visitors can also access additional exclusive content from global celebrities, experts, and ambassadors on the site.

______________________________________________________________________________

Sponsored Content