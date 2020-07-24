EAT‘N’GO celebrates 110th Store Opening with First-Ever Virtual Store Opening Party in Nigeria

Connect with us

It’s time to put on your e-party hats as Domino’s Pizza and Cold Stone Creamery celebrates their 50th store opening with an e-party!!! This brings total Eat’N’Go stores in Nigeria to 110 stores!! That’s right, your favorite pizza and ice cream brands are now one location closer to you as they open a new outlet at Badore, Ajah! and guess what? To mark this milestone, they are celebrating with an e-party, first of its kind in Nigeria. This comes with lots of free products and mind-blowing offers they have called the Special 50:50 offer, just for your enjoyment!

So join the new Badore store e-party today on the Domino’s and Cold Stone’s IG pages and get to win free pizzas and ice creams that will be delivered to you for FREE!!.  You will also get the chance to participate in the special 50% discount offer on your medium pizzas and ice cream cups. It’s truly 50:50, right? So, you better inform your friends, family and tell somebody to tell somebody to take part in this celebration. Who knows, maybe this is the perfect opportunity to redeem that pizza and ice cream pledge you made a while back. Lol.

We’ve always known Domino’s Pizza and Cold Stone Creamery to share goodness with their customers in every way possible and they keep working endlessly to expand their reach to serve you better and provide you with the most delicious and affordable treats.

Are you in Badore or its environs? This will definitely keep you smiling.

Get to order today, visit HERE to place your orders now, or call Cold Stone Badore store on 09088817852 for FREE direct delivery!!

Oh! Don’t forget that you get a Zero contact delivery, in 25mins!!

Need we say more, visit the website now if you are within Badore axis and place your orders.

You can also visit jumiafoods.ng to place your Cold Stone Ice cream orders as well. Make sure you follow them on their social media platforms @Dominosng and @Coldstonecreamery_Nigeria on Instagram to stay updated on more FUN information.

#StayHome&StaySafe
#deliveryissafer

