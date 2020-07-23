BNRSVP Virtual Events this Weekend

Hi BellaNaijarians!

With the new reality of the coronavirus pandemic and events being scarce, there was nothing to report on. But now, with the economy opening back up, we are back!

Thanks to the internet and social media, you now don’t have to be physically present to attend any event. You can still learn new skills, participate in group activities, party with your friends, or get some exercise without stepping outside. We rounded up the best virtual events that you can join from anywhere, as long as the internet, social media, and electricity is available.

Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting virtual events happening this weekend/next week.

Scroll through to see.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) bellanaija (dot) com.

***

How To Create a Career Not Just a Role

Another SCA Slack chat coming up and this time, it’s with Yewande Jinadu, Founder of CareerLife Nigeria. She will be taking us through “How To Create a Career Not Just a Role.”

Date: Friday, July 24, 2020.

Time: 6 PM

RSVP: HERE

Join Azuka Ogujiuba for an interactive live session with critic and author, Azuka Jebose Molokwu, as they talk about the COVID-19 pandemic, the after effect, his relationship with the late Majek Fashek, how the government has failed the industry, his views on the Nigerian entertainment industry and a lot of other issues knowing his vast opinion of the industry.

Date: Friday, July 24, 2020.

Time: 9 PM

Venue: mediaroomhub_

Elevate Business Workshop

Leading Ladies Business Institute is back with Elevate business workshop, for women who are ready to embrace possibilities and move against the current global tide to where they really want to be. Join the amazing speakers Dotun Arifalo, Isoa Okojie, Banke Adebayo and Megbope Ayo.

Date: Friday, July 24 – Monday, July 27, 2020.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: HERE

The Global Economy: Adapting to the New Normal

The 10th Career Day of The Bridge Leadership Foundation themed “The Global Economy: Adapting to the New Normal” is holding this weekend virtually. The event will feature other thematic discussions on “New Decade, New Economy, New Solutions”, and “Leading in Uncertainty: Finding Courage, Building Resilience.”

Date: Saturday, July 25, 2020.

Time: 11 AM.

RSVP: HERE

Prioritizing Your Mental & Physical Wellness

The coronavirus pandemic has put so much pressure on lives & livelihood globally, causing growing fear and anxiety among citizens. It is therefore crucial that we prioritize our overall wellness as we navigate the effects of the pandemic. To understand how to thrive in these uncertain times without compromising our health & wellness, i-Fitness will be hosting the renowned Mental Health Activist, Publisher & Author, Betty Irabor in a session titled, ‘Prioritizing Your Mental & Physical Wellness’.

Date: Saturday, July 25, 2020.

Time: 10 AM

RSVP: HERE

Join Bose on her weekly IG live with Chioma Okonkwo, a holistic therapist who believes in mother nature as they discuss all blood group diet.

Date: Sunday, July 26, 2020.

Time: 4 PM

Venue: @lepaciousbose IG LIve