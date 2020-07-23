Join Lanre Olusola, Michelle McKinney Hammond & Tim Storey at the 2nd Edition of the Uncommon Mindset Masterclass | August 1st

Connect with us

Global giants, Tom Burrell and Charlotte Osei join speaker lineup.

BellaNaija.com

Published

7 hours ago

 on

After a very successful first edition, 3 of the world’s most distinguished masterminds in the areas of coaching, human growth and empowerment – The Catalyst, Lanre Olusola; Michelle McKinney Hammond and Tim Storey are back for what promises to be an even more empowering masterclass to equip participants with the Uncommon Mindset masterclass II.

Theme: Metamorphosis – Birthing Your Next, Taking Your Life to the Next Level

The masterclass will hold on Saturday, August 1st, 2020 with Part 3 of the series billed for October 2nd, 2020. “This event is for individuals who are fed up with the impact of negativity in their lives and want to rise above the status quo,” said renowned speaker and bestselling author, Michelle McKinney Hammond. “It is also for anyone going through the process of change but is scared.”

Behavioural change & transformational catalyst, Lanre Olusola likened the change the world is currently experiencing with the global pandemic to the metamorphic journey of the butterfly. “The caterpillar metamorphoses into a butterfly because it accepts the bodily changes it goes through.” He said. For us humans, it’s at this stage in our evolution that we struggle the most. We get impatient, frustrated, and want to abort the process; missing the fact that this could be the greatest opportunity to change our lives” Olusola further added.

The August masterclass is designed to help participants alter their faulty perception of change,” said acclaimed author and speaker, Tim Storey. “This masterclass will help all participants tap into the benefits of change and be equipped to maximize their full potential, experience intense growth and become the most authentic version of themselves.”

How to Register

The class costs $79 per participants with Early Bird Discount of $59 available till July 25th. Early bird tickets grant participants access to one-on-one conversations with speakers at the masterclass’ virtual green room.

Register here.

Also joining the speaker lineup for this edition are global leaders, Tom Burrell – Advertising and Communications pioneer, Founder and Chairman of Burrell (one of America’s foremost Advertising Agency) and leader at American Association of Advertising Agencies (AAAA) who is affiliated with some of the world’s most recognized brands including Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Procter & Gamble, Ford etc.;  and  Charlotte Osei United Nations International Elections Commissioner, former chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana and Lawyer.

The speakers will take on 5 transformative topics:

The Power to Conceive – Michelle McKinney Hammond

The Power of Transformation – The Catalyst, Lanre Olusola

The Power of the Process – Tim Storey

The Power of a Creative Mind – Tom Burrell

How to Blossom in Crisis – Charlotte Osei

The Uncommon Mindset is a series of masterclasses designed to equip participants for life, relationship, career, financial success and more. It was created by Renowned Speaker, Bestselling Author, Emmy-Award winning Television Cohost and Relationship Expert, Michelle McKinney Hammond; Acclaimed American author, speaker, and life coach associated with global individual and corporate brands including Oprah Winfrey, Kanye West, Steve Harvey, Robert Downey Jr etc., Tim Storey; and celebrated behavioural change and transformational catalyst, recognized for pioneering the life coaching industry in Nigeria, Lanre Olusola.

Follow the conversation on social media using the hashtag #UncommonMindset.

________________________________________________________________________________
Sponsored Content

