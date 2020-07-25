Nigerians React as Isa Pantami orders NIPOST to suspend new charges

Nigerians have been speaking out against the new cost of licences from the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) for courier services across the country. However, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, has asked NIPOST to stop the implementation of the new charges immediately.

The minister shared this in a tweet via his official Twitter page.

He said,

“Please NIPOST, our attention has been drawn to an increase of licence fee, which was not part of the regulation I earlier approved for you. Your chairman and PMG (Postmaster-General) were yesterday contacted to put the implementation on hold and send a report to our ministry by Monday. Best wishes!”

See his tweets below:

Pls @NipostNgn, our attention has been drawn to an increase of licence fee, which was not part of the regulation I earlier APPROVED for you. Your Chair and PMG were YESTERDAY contacted to put the implementation on hold and send a report to our ministry by Monday. Best wishes! — Isa Ali Pantami, PhD (@DrIsaPantami) July 25, 2020

The minister also revealed findings from a preliminary investigation into the matter which was conducted by his office via Twitter.

He said,

“The Management of NIPOST felt, it was within its power to increase fees without our final approval.”

See the tweet below:

PRELIMINARY INVESTIGATION: The Management of NIPOST felt, it was within its power to increase fees without our final approval. They stated: "the issues of fees, penalties & day to day administration are devolved in Section 6 (3) on NIPOST."

REPLY: Pls stop it, respond to our msg — Isa Ali Pantami, PhD (@DrIsaPantami) July 25, 2020

A lot of Nigerians are very happy with the ministers response to the situation.

Check out what they are saying:

Thank you for this timely intervention, sir. You’ve just saved Nigeria from imploding, because instant communication on such matters is key. We can’t be battling unemployment, and be making policies that stall job creations. https://t.co/zqVYVwyHQN — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) July 25, 2020

Thank you so much Sir, for the prompt response. Oga, our small Logistics Bussiness dey suffer @ the moment, with this @NipostNgn supposed intention we don go back Village. Thank you once again. https://t.co/On9EVnK3ae — Adolphus Effiong (@Fuana) July 25, 2020

Irrespective of political ideologies,religious affiliations,tribal inclination or anything that makes humans different;@DrIsaPantami is loved by all in Nigeria. Thank you Sir for being very responsive and responsible.Nigerians are grateful for your swift response to @NipostNgn — Adamu Usman Garko (@GarkoAdamu1) July 25, 2020

We need people like @DrIsaPantami in Nigerian politics, to ensure transparency in regulations, managerial upkeep, sound economy & digital outreach, long lasting institutions & solutions to our problems such as banditry & ethnic disturbances in Nigeria. May God bless The Minister. pic.twitter.com/ybMbBL6JcN — My Deen My Swag 💫 (@AM_Saleeem) July 25, 2020