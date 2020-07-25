Nigerians React as Isa Pantami orders NIPOST to suspend new charges

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nigerians have been speaking out against the new cost of licences from the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) for courier services across the country. However, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, has asked NIPOST to stop the implementation of the new charges immediately.

The minister shared this in a tweet via his official Twitter page.

He said,

“Please NIPOST, our attention has been drawn to an increase of licence fee, which was not part of the regulation I earlier approved for you. Your chairman and PMG (Postmaster-General) were yesterday contacted to put the implementation on hold and send a report to our ministry by Monday. Best wishes!”

See his tweets below:

The minister also revealed findings from a preliminary investigation into the matter which was conducted by his office via Twitter.

He said,

“The Management of NIPOST felt, it was within its power to increase fees without our final approval.”

See the tweet below:

A lot of Nigerians are very happy with the ministers response to the situation.

Check out what they are saying:

