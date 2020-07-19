OPPO Mobile Nigeria signs multi-million Naira deal with BBNaija’s Tacha! All You Need to Know About #OPPOxTacha

The new season of BBNaija is starting tonight and this housemate is still securing the bag – it’s Tacha! OPPO Mobile Nigeria has revealed that the company has completed a multi-million Naira partnership deal with Tacha.



Nengi Akinola, Marketing Manager, OPPO Nigeria explained that the decision to partner with the reality star and serial entrepreneur was based on the interesting persona she possesses and her charming aura which makes her a perfect fit for the youthful brand essence of OPPO – “Tacha’s story is one many young Nigerians can connect with, she has shown ambition and a fighting spirit even in the face of adversity. For OPPO, this connects perfectly with the genuine desire to rise to the top of the Nigerian smartphone industry in a very short time. We are sure that the partnership with Tacha is a positive step in the right direction.”

OPPO Mobile only launched in Nigeria in April 2019 and has quickly become a force to reckon in the smartphone industry. It has been impressive to see how OPPO Mobile has shown dynamism by having a different approach to the Nigerian market without losing the essence of the true Nigerian culture. The brand has also shown a willingness to support Nigerian talent, from photography to videography to content creation to modelling; OPPO has indeed made a strong statement that it is not just a brand that promises but also a brand that changes lives.

Will the Tacha partnership be a good move for OPPO in its continuous rise to the top in Nigeria? Only time will tell.

