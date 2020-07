Sola Nduka-Boma known as Sola Boma is a UK based minister of music, songwriter, composer and a lover of Jesus Christ.

She has decided to release her first single “Who Can Compare,” where she talks about how awesome God is and how worthy He is of our praise.

Who can compare features Dare Justified and was produced in 2018 by Nosa Omoregie.

