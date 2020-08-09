Another Exciting News as 9mobile rewards its Customers with Smartphones in Ongoing Mega Millions Promo

Connect with us

Eno Umoh, 9mobile Head of Retail; Ifeanyi Okolie, N1million winner; Emmanuel Ilori, Head, 9mobile Regional Sales, Lagos South Region at the 9mobile Mega Millions Promo Prize Presentation recently held in Lagos

 

More 9mobile customers are continuing to get rewarded with exciting prizes, this time its smartphones, at the ongoing Mega Millions Promo. The latest in the series of redemption events took place at the 9mobile Experience Centre, Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island. The promo is designed to reward 90 lucky customers with N1million daily, 2 smartphones per hour for 90 days and a grand prize of N10million at the grand finale.

Emmanuel Olorode, smartphone winner at the ongoing 9mobile Mega Millions Promo

The smartphone winners were thrilled as they took turns to pick up their prizes. According to Emmanuel Olorode who won a smartphone , “when someone calls you from the blues that you have won something, as a typical Nigerian, the first expression is that it is a scam. But having collected the smartphone, I believe that the promo is real. Just top up N200 or more on your 9mobile line and be a winner.”

Kazeem Bolarinwa and Oyebimpe Oloyede, smartphone winners at the ongoing 9mobile Mega Millions Promo prize presentation

Eno Umoh, 9mobile Head of Retail; Kazeem Bolarinwa, smartphone winner; Emmanuel Ilori, Head, 9mobile Regional Sales, Lagos South, at the 9mobile Mega Millions Promo Prize Presentation recently held in Lagos

Similarly, Kazeem Bolarinwa who also smiled home with a smartphone courtesy of the 9mobile Mega Millions Promo, was appreciative of the telecommunications company for fufilling its promise. “I want to thank 9mobile for the smartphone. I was very unsure of the promo when I got the call that I have won. But now, I believe in the network and will continue to recharge to win millions.  ” he said.

Olaoye Ebunoluwa, smartphone winner at the ongoing 9mobile Mega Millions Promo Prize presentation

Olaoye Ebunoluwa, who was initially skeptical about the promo also heaved a sigh of relief when she finally got to the Experience Centre and was handed her smartphone. “This is too good to be true! I never believed in the promo; but now, all that has changed. All the people have to do is recharge their 9mobile line with N200 or more in order to become winners. What I experienced here today shows that you can be a millionaire and everything is possible with 9mobile. From now on, I will continue to recharge more than ever before so that I can stand a chance to win millions during the promo.

Nnamdi Eze, smartphone winner at the ongoing 9mobile Mega Millions Promo prize presentation

The 9mobile Mega Millions Promo, is a pan-Nigeria promo that is open to new and existing 9mobile subscribers. The promo has recorded several winners across the country winning smartphones and cash prizes of N1million.

Ifeanyi Okolie receiving his 1 million naira at the 9mobile Mega Millions Promo prize presentation.

Ifeanyi Okolie, winner of 1 million in the ongoing 9mobile Mega Millions Promo being interviewed.

Cross-section of winners at the Lagos Prize presentation in the ongoing 9mobile Mega Millions Promo

