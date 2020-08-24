These Fantastic August Deals from Eat’N’Go is the Perfect Fix for a Great Bonding time with Friends

Having fun, sharing laughs and bonding with loved ones will be perfect with a yummy cup of ice cream from Cold Stone creamery, delicious mouthwatering pizza from Domino’s Pizza and a frozen swirly surprise from Pinkberry frozen yogurt! Luckily, this can be you, all thanks to the amazing deals and discounts from these 3 brands this August!

Simply bond over your favourite treats from Cold Stone Creamery and Pinkberry frozen yoghurt when you order via the Jumia app and your cheesy hot pizzas from the Domino’s online platforms, with all products delivered safely to your doorstep for free!

Sounds great right? Now let’s get into these fantastic deals!

Domino’s pizza just dropped their NEW hot, meaty and cheesy Peppe meatball pizza and we can’t think of a better way to bond & realx with family and friends than with their amazing Peppe Meat Ball Deal that gives you 30% off plus a free drink starting from N2,500! There’s more! With their Delivery specials you and the gang can enjoy any Magarita, BBQ Chicken, BBQ Beef, Meatpie, Chickenpie, or Chicken Supreme + Free Coke to you from N2000! Isn’t that special?!! The sweetest part of all this is you can get all these deals delivered to you in 25 mins with zero contact or you can pick up curb side in ALL branches.

Cold Stone Creamery is not left out! This month they are bringing all the sweet sensations to our taste buds with amazing new yummy flavours; Sweet & Spicy Chili Chocolate and Fairy Bubble Gum creations. Take advantage of their ‘Strawberry Madness Buy One Get One Free Offer’, With just N2000 you and your bestie can bond over two ‘Gotta have it’ cups of sweet creamy strawberry ice cream. If you are feeling adventurous then go for the Sweet ‘n’ Spicy Deal; get 2 Like it cups of Chili Chocolate and any other flavour for just N1600. Now that’s amazing!

Pinkberry frozen Yoghurt is also bringing the best treats to the table with its new and exciting Banana Caramel flavor! This new flavour promises to bring excitement to your taste buds. Get 10% off with the delicious ‘Banana Caramel Split Offer’ and enjoy a combination of fruity bananas and caramel goodness. Also, don’t miss your chance to enjoy an extra cup for FREE with your favourite people this month with their amazing Two for Tuesday Deal & Two for Thursday Deal!! Have fun and get all your delicious Pinkberry Treats with FREE Delivery, or Dine-in at any Pinkberry store in Lagos.

So spread the news! Get all your faves to hop on these special August deals from the best brands and let the good times roll! This is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to all the deals in store for you this month.

Don’t miss out on all you can get, follow them for more exciting offers this month!! @Dominosng @Coldstonecreamery_Nigeria and @pinkberryNigeria on Instagram.

And yes, one last thing – we are super excited to announce that dine in at Eat’N’Go re-opens from Friday August 14th at 50% capacity!

#StaySafe, we can’t wait to see you.

_______________________________________________________________________

Sponsored Content