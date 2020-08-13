Ahmed Musa is Officially Introducing Us to Baby Isa

A few weeks ago, Ahmed Musa announced that his wife Juliet Ejue welcomed their bundle of joy. And now, the new dad is officially introducing baby Isa Ahmed Musa to the world with this adorable photo.

Taking to his Instagram, he wrote:

Today is a special day for me as my son will be named. Isa Ahmed Musa . I pray that your name will only be called in places of honour.

You will be a solution to your generation and the first amongst your peers. I love you so much❤️🙏

Photo Credit: ahmedmusa718