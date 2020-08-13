BBNaija Day – 25: Housemates Didn’t Impress Biggie with their ‘No Means No’ Campaign & Lose their Wager Task

Did you what Day 25 of the Big Brother Reality TV show?

If you missed it, we’ve got the highlights for you!

***

Exposing Secrets

It was a tell-all last night as the housemates spilt it all from heartbreaks to exams and weddings.

Where two or more housemates are gathered, surely there will be banter. Last night there were way more than two housemates gathered at the dining table and premium banter and secrets flowed from their lips.

Heartbreak Saga

What happens when one’s heart gets broken? What reactions would the heartbroken display? These were the questions the housemates answered but to make it more fun, they answered on behalf of other lockdown housemates. Trikytee said Nengi would probably cry and break things while he worried about the safety of the man who would ever break Wathoni’s heart. In Brighto’s case, it didn’t take them long to decipher what he would do.

They were certain someone was going to leave the house and it wasn’t Brighto. What made it funnier was that Brighto himself came to confirm that he would send her packing. This soon led to the topic of signing prenuptial agreements as a measure to deal with infidelity should the situation arise. Lucy argued for it and said it was the best course of action. She claimed if she ever found her man getting intimate with another woman in their house, she was keeping the house and kicking him out.

Examination Cheats

Writing exams are serious business and it was refreshingly funny to hear the comical views of some of the housemates towards exams especially cheating. From the elite ways of cheating to the absolutely dumb techniques, the housemates listed them all. Taking a trip back to their school days, Trikytee and Prince cited all their experiences in the exam hall. At some point, it felt like they were exposing carefully guarded exam cheat secrets and you guys had to let them know that it was okay and time to switch off their mics

Wedding Bants

One of the rich traditions of Nigeria are the wedding ceremonies and the housemates made this a focus of their late-night discussion. From the bride price of different tribes and ethnic groups to wedding guests and dishes served at weddings, they took time to comically exchange bants about them. Talking about bride price, Prince told us about how it’s done where he came from and how long the list to fulfil marital obligations to the bride’s family can be. They argued at how ridiculous some of the items on the list were and cited instances where friends and family had gone through the arduous task of fulfilling these obligations.

Then it came to the number of wedding guests in attendance. Vee was extremely vocal here talking about how small she wanted the guests at her wedding to be but coming from a Yoruba home and with the type of mum she had, it was definitely going to be tougher than she thought.

When it comes to tasks, Biggie goes all out and based on the discussion the housemates had about weddings, a few of you had already started plotting what Biggie could be cooking up for them.

It’s always interesting whenever the housemates have humorous discussions about regular issues and in a moment devoid of worries, let their guards down and have fun.

All about the core

The housemates went in, serving core workouts to envy!

We have grown accustomed to the morning workout routines where the housemates switch it up and work on their fitness. From the different crews who work the floor for their cores to the crews that dance their way through time. From those who come through for a morning chat and a catch up to those who sit quietly on the sidelines, the Housemates wake up every day knowing that the very first task is to work out.

Couple Goals

Though many were on the mats this morning, we could not help but notice that Prince and Tolanibaj were on their own steez, working on their own fitness. The two were seen running around the arena for their warm-up before they hit the mats to work their core fitness. We all know the core needs to be stable for the rest of the body to be stable, and perhaps this is the metaphor for the ship as it may be picking up steam. We checked what you had to say:

Elite Core Work

Ozo, Neo and Lucy on the floor doing core workouts switching it up between flutter kicks and bicycle kicks. The trio did really well for themselves, Lucy, however, gave up slightly earlier than the other two opting to help them to finish up their workouts. As Ozo and Neo completed their sit-ups, she stood at their feet holding up her hands so they could punch as they came up. You can still be a good teammate even when you are not participating in the same way.

Premium Core fitness

Praise led fellow Housemates Trikytee and Brighto in more core workouts this morning opting for various plank based workouts as well as variations of the traditional sit-ups. The trio went in right next to Tolanibaj and Prince, working at their own pace and keeping rhythm together. The three went on until only 5 minutes before the workout time was over before they parted ways to participate in other activities.

A different kind of workout

While the extreme sessions were taking place, others were participating in a softer workout that involved walking and the mind. Vee and Nengi walked around the arena almost the whole time have long conversations. Clearly, though some need to work out hard daily, the two needed a slightly less aggressive approach to their fitness this morning.

Dance crew

What is a workout in the house without the traditional dance session? Today our dance crew was none other than Praise and Kaisha, who shared a brief moment together as they moved from side to side. letting off the last of the endorphins.

Towards the end of the workout session, it was clear that people were tired, even Kiddwaya who usually goes hard to the end was catching up with Trikytee and Laycon waiting for Biggie to tell them to get back into the house.

Dishing in the diary

What do the Housemates have to say to Biggie today?

Today Biggie had another diary session with the housemates to find out how they are feeling and of course how they are doing with the preparations for the task tonight. Biggie had a different range of questions this afternoon, that drew different reactions from the housemates.

Let’s take a look at the responses from some of the housemates, starting with the two on top this week.

The Head Team

Erica told Biggie that she was feeling a little anxious about tonight’s task despite the housemates doing a lot to prepare. She felt that she had to show people that she was tough in the beginning, but is finally finding her own rhythm now and is enjoying her experience as HoH. When Biggie asked her who she would like to greet, she mentioned her best friend and her mother whom she misses very much. She added that she hoped to win the grand prize so she could spoil her mom when she comes out of the house. Erica wanted to be able to pick her own music in the house, mentioning that she likes all types of electronic dance music. Lastly, Erica asked Biggie if the house could have access to the jacuzzi.

Kiddwaya reported that this week has been the best in the house so far. He spoke to Biggie in high spirits, singing Erica’s praises. Kiddwaya thinks that Erica feels she needs to exert her authority because she is female and quiet, but says he is doing his best to assist her because he is ‘just but a humble servant’ and she already has what it takes. When asked if he wanted to send a message to anyone, Kidd was passionate and loving as usual as he extended his love to two of his favourite girls, Lenek and DJ Cuppy. As expected, all Kiddwaya wants from outside is his resistance bands, a skipping rope and some weights.

Power to the mamas

So many of our housemates are thinking about their moms it seems. Biggie managed to bring forth some tears and reminiscent faces from almost everyone with his one important question: If you could send a message to two people, who would you send it to and what would you say?

After Erica’s message to her more, Kaisha was next to express how much she misses her mother as well as her brothers. She told Biggie that she knew her mother was praying for her, and she wanted her mother to keep praying for her. She added that she missed her brothers and though she had missed their birthdays she remembered and just hadn’t had the chance to send her wishes. Kaisha was the only one who did not want anything from outside, just yet.

Mamas boys

Brighto was in good spirits this afternoon and when asked the same question by Biggie, he said he would definitely send a message to his mother and thank her for all the prayers and the support. He added that he would also send a message to his sister and that he loves both of them very much.

Ozo was generally low after his ongoing altercation with Dorathy continued to today which he told Biggie about. Nevertheless, when Biggie asked him about his shoutouts, his face lit up as he spoke about his mother. He clearly thinks a lot of her as he told Biggie that his mom is partially responsible for the man he is today. He described her as hard-working and dedicated, and also the strongest woman he has ever met. He added that should he become involved in a relationship with someone like her, he would be the luckiest person in the world. Ozo also spoke very fondly of his youngest sister who he said was ‘the love of [his] life’ and one of the best things that ever happened to him, describing their connection to Biggie at length with a very fond smile on his face that could warm any heart.

Neo did not have to think long on who to send a message to. He told Biggie that he definitely wanted to tell his mother that he misses her so much and asked that she keep praying for him. Secondly, and uniquely, Neo wanted to send a message to his whole community, relaying that he is very proud of his community and he loves and is very proud of them. He added passionately that he missees the whole crew.

The crew

Speaking of crews, Tolanibaj cried instantly when Biggie asked her the question, saying that she wanted to send a message to her sisters and her friends. She wanted to tell her sisters that everything will be ok and hoped that she was making them all proud. To her homies who would be represented by her boy Jason, her message was ‘Geng-geng’ and also that she hoped she was making them proud. When Biggie asked what she would want from outside, she asked for a facetime with her sisters and some encouraging words from her fans outside.

Daddy’s girl

Wathoni also shed a few tears at Biggie’s question, telling Biggie that she would send messages to her dad and her cousin Joy. She knows that her dad is not surprised by the way she has been in the house thus far because she has been herself. She wanted to thank her dad for all his support of her mom and her son. She added that she missed their arguments and loved him very much. Wathoni told Biggie that her cousin Joy was always supportive of her, and she loved and missed her a lot. When asked by Biggie what she would want, Wathoni said she misses her son’s voice, especially when he calls her ‘Mummy’.

For sure it cannot be easy for the housemates who have been away from their families for 7 weeks now, 4 of which have been spent in the house, and with your help, they have lasted this long. We stay watching as they stay pushing.

Wager Task

The housemates were given a task to sensitized viewers on gender-based violence and rape with a ‘No Means No’ themed play. Biggie insisted that they create a precise, informative and campaign.

For their campaign, the housemates performed a short play about a victim of rape but first drew attention to the backgrounds of the victim and rapist. Praise played the son of abusive parents, Erica played the naive daughter of overprotective parents. Vee played the narrator while Laycon opened the protest part of the play with a freestyle on consent.

Unfortunately, they lost their wager task, and their wallet remains at 700 BBNaira.