Connect with us

Career Features Inspired

Barisuka Lewis-Wikina of Emergency Station is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Career Promotions

SME100Africa is Excited to Unveil a New Book “21 Questions on Entrepreneurship” written by Charles Odii | August 12

BN TV Career

Afua Osei's Tips for Your Next Business Email

Career Features

Buife Nomeh: Hey Team Lead, Are You Worried About How to Get That Presentation Done?

Career Features Inspired

#BellaNaijaMCM Kelechi Nwadike is Building a Photography Marketplace with Peexoo Technologies

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: Denykishair is the Bridal Hairstyling Brand You Need to Know

Career

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Career Inspired

Stephanie Busari selected as 2020 World Fellow at Yale University

Career Promotions

FCMB Group delivers Outstanding Half-Year Results as Profit Before Tax increases by 26%

Career Features Inspired

Here's How #BellaNaijaWCW Eloho Omame Gihan-Mbelu of Endeavor Nigeria is Helping Entrepreneurs Grow

Career

Barisuka Lewis-Wikina of Emergency Station is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

You just arrived at the event you’ve been looking forward to for the last 2 months, all glammed up, in your current favourite dress you bought specially for the event. All seems to be going well until you slipped and fell. You manage to get up, but not with a sprained ankle, a torn dress, and broken footwear.

Everything is messed up. You’re confused and you start sweating, ruining your makeup in the process. You reach for you phone to call your friend who lives around to see how she can help. It gives you the “Battery Low” signal. No problem, you brought your power bank for this purpose. You tried to charge, but it’s not working anymore. Everything is messed up.

While the above scenario is very unlikely to happen to one individual, what’s true is that some of us have had at least one of the unfortunate experiences.

Our #BellaNaijaWCW this week Barisuka Lewis-Wikina is trying to fix the situation with her Emergency Station business. It is a station at events with qualified medics, tailors, cobblers, charging ports, first aid kits, touch up/makeup studio and ambulance for any emergency that may arise.

Barisuka, the founder/CEO of Elcutiee Services Ltd, is a serial entrepreneur with thriving businesses in media and public relations, hospitality/events management, sales/marketing, training and education, talent management among others.

Barisuka’s Elcutiee Knowledge Centre conducts periodical trainings for individuals/groups in areas including Blogging, Digital Marketing, Event Management and Customer Service.

Through Elcutiee Market, Barisuka links trusted sellers of goods and services to interested buyers.

Barisuka’s Elcutiee also runs a charity initiative, and according to them, 10% of the profit from other businesses goes to the renovation of public schools, feeding programs, among others.

Barisuka started her career as a litigation secretary at a law firm, then as an account officer in a bank, and then worked in business development before starting her business.

In 2020, Barisuka was one of the 10 finalists, among the cohort of 200 entrepreneurs, who pitched at the first Forbes Nigeria Summit, which is the culmination of Forbes’ first Digital Startup Accelerator program in Nigeria.

Barisuka is an inspiration in entrepreneurship and we’re rooting for her!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Barisuka Lewis-Wikina of Emergency Station is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Mfonobong Inyang: Much Ado About Elections, Legalese and Football

BN Community Centre: Seyi Kafilat Needs Your Help To Cure Liver Cirrhosis

Adanna Elechi: I Will Not Be Sending My Children to Boarding School

Buife Nomeh: Hey Team Lead, Are You Worried About How to Get That Presentation Done?

Advertisement
css.php