Barisuka Lewis-Wikina of Emergency Station is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

You just arrived at the event you’ve been looking forward to for the last 2 months, all glammed up, in your current favourite dress you bought specially for the event. All seems to be going well until you slipped and fell. You manage to get up, but not with a sprained ankle, a torn dress, and broken footwear.

Everything is messed up. You’re confused and you start sweating, ruining your makeup in the process. You reach for you phone to call your friend who lives around to see how she can help. It gives you the “Battery Low” signal. No problem, you brought your power bank for this purpose. You tried to charge, but it’s not working anymore. Everything is messed up.

While the above scenario is very unlikely to happen to one individual, what’s true is that some of us have had at least one of the unfortunate experiences.

Our #BellaNaijaWCW this week Barisuka Lewis-Wikina is trying to fix the situation with her Emergency Station business. It is a station at events with qualified medics, tailors, cobblers, charging ports, first aid kits, touch up/makeup studio and ambulance for any emergency that may arise.

Barisuka, the founder/CEO of Elcutiee Services Ltd, is a serial entrepreneur with thriving businesses in media and public relations, hospitality/events management, sales/marketing, training and education, talent management among others.

Barisuka’s Elcutiee Knowledge Centre conducts periodical trainings for individuals/groups in areas including Blogging, Digital Marketing, Event Management and Customer Service.

Through Elcutiee Market, Barisuka links trusted sellers of goods and services to interested buyers.

Barisuka’s Elcutiee also runs a charity initiative, and according to them, 10% of the profit from other businesses goes to the renovation of public schools, feeding programs, among others.

Barisuka started her career as a litigation secretary at a law firm, then as an account officer in a bank, and then worked in business development before starting her business.

In 2020, Barisuka was one of the 10 finalists, among the cohort of 200 entrepreneurs, who pitched at the first Forbes Nigeria Summit, which is the culmination of Forbes’ first Digital Startup Accelerator program in Nigeria.

Barisuka is an inspiration in entrepreneurship and we’re rooting for her!