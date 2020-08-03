The Black Giving and Beyond Virtual Summit is Finally Here, Register to join the Conversation | Aug 4th & 5th

On August 4th & 5th August 2020, the Black Giving and Beyond Virtual Summit will convene top Pan-African voices in Philanthropy, Venture Capital, Angel Investing and Social Impact Funding in Africa, the U.S., and worldwide as part of the 9th Annual Black Philanthropy Month.

Founded in 2011 by Dr. Jackie Bouvier Copeland, Black Philanthropy Month (BPM) is a global celebration and concerted campaign to elevate and mobilize African-descent giving and funding. Since then it has grown significantly, reaching approximately 17 million people across the United States and African Diaspora.

Meet the Speakers

Her Excellency Graça Machel, Founder of Machel Trust; Founder LEAP Africa and Co-Founder AACE Foods Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli; Founder & CEO, Murtala Muhammed Foundation Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode; Managing Director, Health Initiative, The Rockefeller Foundation Dr. Nana Twum-Danso; Ambassador Folake Marcus Bello, CEO & Principal Folake Bello & Co; Dr. Mojubaolu Okome, Professor of Political Science, African and Women’s Studies Brooklyn College-CUNY and Co-founder, Bring Back Our Girls NYC; Dr. Bheki Moyo, Director of African Centre for Philanthropy and Social Investment, Wits University Business School; Toyin Adegbite-Moore, Executive Director (West Africa Region), African Venture Philanthropy Alliance; Founder & President, The Dikembe Mutombo Foundation Dikembe Mutombo; Thelma Ekiyor, Founder & Chairperson Afrigrants and BPM 2020 Africa Host; Dr. Una Osili, Associate Dean, Lilly Family School of Philanthropy and BPM Africa Summit 2020 Chair; Lebohang Liepollo Pheko, Managing Director, Four Rivers Analysts; Mosun Layode, Executive Director, African Philanthropy Forum; Semhar Araia, Head of Diaspora Public Policy, Facebook; Eric Chinje, Executive Chairman, Kory Agency, Deputy Dean, Africa Institute for Media, Migration and Development and Ebrima Sall, Executive Director, Trust Africa are amongst the A-list speaker line-up for the 2020 Virtual Summit Black Giving and Beyond: Towards a Just Future in a COVID World.

This year’s focus will be on blended funding strategies across sectors like philanthropy, social investment, and venture funding for community recovery and social change in a post-COVID world.

Summit registration is free and open to the public to encourage widespread participation and engagement across the U.S., Africa, and its global Diaspora.

Register for the 2020 Black Giving and Beyond Summit here

_____________________________________________________________________________

