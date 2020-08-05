BN Bridal: Esé Azénabor’s Grand Cathedral Collection + Digital Runway Show is a Must See

Weddings
BN Bridal: Esé Azénabor’s Grand Cathedral Collection + Digital Runway Show is a Must See
Bridal designer, Esé Azénabor has pushed bridal fashion to a whole new level with her 2021 bridal Haute Couture collection- Grand Cathedral. Each dress was made for the bride with a flair for extravagance.
With each dress, the attention to detail, big trains, detachable skirts and sophisticated fabrics used, all came together to create a collection which is worthy to be called grand. She also delivered a 3D bridal show by Oda Creative that completely had us wowed.
Bridal designer @eseazenabor shared: Throughout history, cathedrals have represented both immense power and beauty. With this collection, we tap into that confluence and explore the magnificence of details and measured opulence. Presented here in 3D, these 4 pieces from #GrandCathedral, are a celebration of craftsmanship; a call to the modern bride with a flair for the extravagant. One who’s not afraid to take up space, ever graceful and timeless. See more on https://www.bellanaijaweddings.com/ese-azenabor-grand-cathedral-virtual-show/ or via link in bio. Dresses @eseazenabor CGI digital runway show @odacreative #BellaNaijaWeddings
Here’s a brief description of the #GrandCathedral collection by Esé Azénabor:
Credits
Dresses: @eseazenabor
CGI Virtual Runway: @odacreative