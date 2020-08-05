BN Bridal: Esé Azénabor’s Grand Cathedral Collection + Digital Runway Show is a Must See

Bridal designer, Esé Azénabor has pushed bridal fashion to a whole new level with her 2021 bridal Haute Couture collection- Grand Cathedral. Each dress was made for the bride with a flair for extravagance.

With each dress, the attention to detail, big trains, detachable skirts and sophisticated fabrics used, all came together to create a collection which is worthy to be called grand. She also delivered a 3D bridal show by Oda Creative that completely had us wowed.

Here’s a brief description of the #GrandCathedral collection by Esé Azénabor:

Introducing our 2021 Bridal Haute Couture collection – Grand Cathedral. Throughout history, cathedrals have represented both immense power and beauty. With this collection, we tap into that confluence and explore the magnificence of details and measured opulence. Presented here in 3D, these 4 pieces from #GrandCathedral, are a celebration of craftsmanship; a call to the modern bride with a flair for the extravagant. One who’s not afraid to take up space, ever graceful and timeless.

Credits

Dresses: @eseazenabor

CGI Virtual Runway: @odacreative