Connect with us

Events

There is always a Second Chance with Love & MultiChoice's New Reality TV Show 'Love Come Back' proves This

Events Movies & TV Scoop

Don't Miss Our #BBNaija Recap Show with Adesola Ade-Unuigbe & Latasha Ngwube

Events

The Black Giving and Beyond Virtual Summit is Finally Here, Register to join the Conversation | Aug 4th & 5th

Events Inspired

The Youth Day of Service wants You to Help Bring Change to Your Community

Events Promotions

The Countdown is on for the 5th Edition of the Virtual Fashion Souk by Eventful | August 28th - 30th

Events

Get your Teens Ready for the Camp David Annual Online Teens Conference for 2020

Events Movies & TV Scoop

Dadaboy Ehiz, Beverly Osu, Do2dtun - Moet Abebe's Friends Turned Up for Her Birthday

Events

#BNRSVP Virtual Events this Weekend

Events

Tony Elumelu, Bill Gates & Tammy Duckworth will be Speaking on TIME 100 Talks & You Can Register to Watch

Events

Access Bank unveils the 2nd Edition of its Womenpreneur Pitch-A-Ton Programme to support Female Owned Businesses in Nigeria

Events

There is always a Second Chance with Love & MultiChoice’s New Reality TV Show ‘Love Come Back’ proves This

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

MultiChoice Nigeria’s brand new reality TV show, Love Come Back’ premiered on Africa Magic Showcase on Sunday, August 3, 2020, and it was every bit as entertaining as promised. In the first episode of the relationship-based show hosted by actor Ibrahim Suleiman, Austin, a model, and businessman, tries to win back the love of his ex-girlfriend, Nonye who is an upcoming fashion designer.

Austin had met Nonye at a friend’s shop in Ikeja a while ago. He approached her under the guise of patronizing her business and got her number. After a series of calls and conversations, they started dating. But things weren’t so smooth. Austin explained to Ibrahim that their love had gone sour because, at the initial stage of their relationship, he was too busy with his hustle to invest much time in the relationship. When he eventually decided to dedicate more time to the relationship, it was a little too late; Nonye had lost interest.

After all his effort to win her back proved futile, Austin approached Ibrahim and the ‘Love Come Back’ Team to intervene. They decided to surprise Nonye with a well-thought-out grand gesture – a photoshoot session styled by popular designer, Ejiro Amos Tafiri to help boost her fashion brand.

Nonye was enjoying the whole experience until she found out it was Austin behind the plan. As soon as he walked into the set, her whole mood changed. She told him that while she appreciated the thought that went into the plan, it wouldn’t change the situation of things between them. Not even the intervention by Ibrahim would make her change her mind.

The tension in the air was palpable and Austin was almost in tears. But just when he thought all hope was lost, Nonye suddenly had a change of heart. She said she took a few minutes to think about everything and that the fact that Austin went that length to win her back shows that he really cares for her. They walked out of episode 1 of Love Come Back, a happy couple.

Love Come Back airs on Sundays at 6:30 PM on DStv Channel 151 for Premium and Compact Plus customers.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Ivie Omoregie: People of Edo State, Let’s Not Air Our Dirty Laundry In Public

Juliet Ehimuan: Here’s How to Bring Your Vision to Life

What Does It Mean to Be the Parent of Twins/Triplets/Quads? These BN Parents Share Their Stories!

Here’s How #BellaNaijaMCM Kelechi Uchenna of Nigenius is Contributing to Educational Development in Nigeria

Wunmi Adelusi: How Are You Dealing with Pressure?

Advertisement
css.php