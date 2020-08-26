Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

"I Love You Beyond Words" Ruth Kadiri Ezerika Celebrates Daughter Reign on Her 1st Birthday

Movies & TV Scoop

Winning Big with Indomie, the Ingredient Hunt & Showcase of Culture - All that Happened on #BBNaija Day 37

Music Scoop

Everything We Know About "The Voice Nigeria” Season 3

Scoop

36 Looks Too Good on Sister Deborah

Scoop Sweet Spot

It's All Shades of Pretty Inside Eniko & Kevin Hart’s Drive-By Boho-Inspired Baby Shower

Movies & TV Scoop

"Black Is King" Co-Director Blitz Bazawule Will Direct the Forthcoming "The Color Purple" Musical Movie

Scoop

Esther's Birthday Party was a Blast and We've Got the Scoop

Movies & TV Scoop

"I’m Sorry I Lied" - Tuoyo Is Owning Up to His Mistake & Living His Truth

Movies & TV Scoop

Ozo Becomes 2-time HoH Winner, Nominates Nengi as Deputy on #BBNaija Day 36

Music Scoop

We've Got the Tracklist for Patoranking's Forthcoming Album "THREE"

Scoop

“I Love You Beyond Words” Ruth Kadiri Ezerika Celebrates Daughter Reign on Her 1st Birthday

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

It’s Ruth Kadiri Ezerika‘s daughter Reign‘s birthday and the Nollywood actress shared adorable photos and a sweet birthday message as her little princess turns one.

She wrote:

Dear reign,
Watching you grow up has been many things,
Joyful, impactful, full of laughter and sometimes even stressful, but above all, it’s been the most meaningful part of my life. Happy first birthday @reignezerika I love you beyond words

Photo Credit: ruthkadiri

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Jeremiah Ajayi: 6 Lessons I Learned From the Failure of my First Book 

Tunji Andrews: Want to Attain Financial Freedom? Think Wealth Not Income

Grace Agada: So You Want To Help… Have You Looked At Your Pocket?

‘Damola Olofinlua: Will Special Centers Be the End of Nigeria’s Educational Future?

Moses Ogunsola of Oníbàtà Mall is Our #BellaNaijMCM this Week!

Advertisement
css.php