“I Love You Beyond Words” Ruth Kadiri Ezerika Celebrates Daughter Reign on Her 1st Birthday

It’s Ruth Kadiri Ezerika‘s daughter Reign‘s birthday and the Nollywood actress shared adorable photos and a sweet birthday message as her little princess turns one.

She wrote:

Dear reign,

Watching you grow up has been many things,

Joyful, impactful, full of laughter and sometimes even stressful, but above all, it’s been the most meaningful part of my life. Happy first birthday @reignezerika I love you beyond words