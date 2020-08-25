Winning Big with Indomie, the Ingredient Hunt & Showcase of Culture – All that Happened on #BBNaija Day 37

Winning big with Indomie

Today’s Task had the Housemates not only doing one of their favourite things in the BBNaija House – cooking Indomie, but also smiling to the bank with 4 million Naira.

The Lockdown Geng have won 4 million Naira in the Indomie ‘Share your Style’ cooking Task. Now, if you are quite familiar with the Lockdown Geng, then you’d know one of their favourite things to do in the House is cook and number one on the list of meals they love to make is Indomie. So, today’s Task was a delight to them as they stepped in the kitchen to cook up a tasty delicious meal for the Indomie ‘Share your Style’ cooking Task. Not only did they whip up a meal, but they also got to present it adorned in their rich native attire while sharing a bit about their respective culture and their cooking recipes. Let’s get cooking After getting paired for the Task, each pair was asked to exchange their special ingredients with their partners and cook using the ingredients exchanged. Batch by batch they entered the kitchen to make their meals. Each batch made up of two pairs of Housemates had 30 minutes to make their meals and they hurried to make sure their meals were ready before the buzzer went off. The Presentation Dressed in their native attires, the Housemates made their way to the Arena batch by batch to present the dishes they made. First, they had to taste each other’s meals then share their culture and the recipe for the meal. They had 5 minutes to showcase their culture then score each other on how well they thought the meals represented their culture. Batch one consisting of Kiddwaya, Wathoni, Neo and Erica went first. With pride written boldly on their faces, the Housemates talked about their respective culture during their presentation. Batch two consisted of Lucy, Ozo, Tolanibaj and Trikytee. Prince, Nengi, Dorathy and Laycon made up batch three while Vee and Brighto made up the last batch. On and on they all presented showcasing their meals with cultural flair. The result After a brief while, the Housemates were asked to make their way back into the Arena for the result of their presentations. The Housemates were first asked to read out the scores they gave their teammates during the presentation and why they gave those scores. Here’s how they scored each other. Team Teammate & Score Team 1 Kiddwaya Wathoni (7) Wathoni Kiddwaya (10) Team 2 Erica Neo (10) Neo Erica (10) Team 3 Lucy Ozo (10) Ozo Lucy (10) Team 4 Tolanibaj Trikytee (9) Trikytee Tolanibaj(10) Team 5 Laycon Dorathy (9) Dorathy Laycon (10) Team 6 Nengi Prince (9) Prince Nengi (10) Team 7 Brighto Vee (6) Vee Brighto (7) The Result Impressed by their exceptional performance, Biggie awarded them all the cash prize of 4 million Naira courtesy of Indomie. Each team got a total of 570,000 Naira, but the twist was the sharing formulae. The scores given to each partner was reversed so each housemate now had the score they gave their partners while their partners had the score they gave them. The prize money was then shared based on their respective scores. Team Price money (N) Team 1 Kiddwaya 235,000 Wathoni 335,000 Team 2 Erica 285,000 Neo 285,000 Team 3 Lucy 285,000 Ozo 285,000 Team 4 Tolanibaj 270,000 Trikytee 300,000 Team 5 Laycon 270,000 Dorathy 300,000 Team 6 Nengi 270,000 Prince 300,000 Team 7 Brighto 263,000 Vee 307,000 Talk about a good day doing what you love and getting paid for it too. The Housemates keep adding to their stash of winning in the House and it doesn’t seem like it’s stopping anytime soon.

An Indomie Challenge

The Big Brother Lockdown Housemates were tasked with an Indomie Challenge to take the Housemates back to their roots through food.

Today was Indomie day for the Housemates as they were tasked with creating the best noodles they possibly can. The day was absolutely fun for them as they went about the task in high spirits dressed in their personalized Indomie threads. The teams

The Housemates were to carry out their Task in pairs who were divided as: Team 1 – Kiddwaya and Wathoni Team 2 – Erica and Neo Team 3 – Lucy and Ozo Team 4 – Tolanibaj and Trickytee Team 5 – Laycon and Dorathy Team 6 – Nengi and Prince Team 7 – Brighto and Vee Personalized gifts The first order of the day was receiving personalized goodies from Idnomie which made the Housemates quite excited. The Housemates were required to get dressed in their personalised clothes and await further instructions; which came a short while later when they had to go to the Arena. Ingredient Hunt The Housemates gathered around the Arena for part one of their Task, the Ingredient Hunt. The team were given markers which they were to use to tick five ingredients that they would use to make the most delicious noodles. The Housemates were to climb into the big pot in front of them, full of balloons and find the ingredients they wanted to use. They founded what they could and were told they could get their personal pots with their special ingredients. They did this and were told to await further instructions. Time to cook! After the Housemates took their naps, it was time for them to start cooking. Each Housemate was to cook their partners food with the special ingredient, present it to them and at the same time, present their own culture. They were to do this in the Arena, dressed to the nines in their traditional attire. Stay tuned to see who will emerge victorious for cooking ht best food and representing their tribe the best.

Reacting to the new reign

The announcement of the new Head of House and Deputy brought about different outcomes in the House and on Twitter.

After Biggie called the Housemates into the Lounge to announce the Head of House’s Deputy choice, some Housemates and viewers had a lot to talk about. Eviction cripples the Housemates While discussing with Tolanibaj on Sunday, Prince said, “If at any point I come up in the bottom four, I am going to leave.” Stating his reason why; he said he knew some Housemates didn’t like him and even the ones that liked him would still want to see him leave because they consider him competition in the House. Seeing how well he tried to win in the Head of House Challenge yesterday, Prince felt bad about his performance at the game. He tells Tolanibaj how badly he tried to win this week’s Challenge to enable him to escape the cold hands of possible Eviction and most importantly, dreads leaving his stay in the House in the hands of the Housemates. Tolanibaj gave him a listening ear and cheered him as they cuddled on the hammock.

A new duo on the throne

Although not new to the Head of House reign, Ozo and Nengi caused a buzz on Twitter as they were both announced as this week’s Lockdown Head of House and Deputy HoH. While some OzoNe shippers were excited to see their favourite couple bag a big win together this week, the Housemates seem to be comfortable with having Ozo lead them to a possible Wager win, for a second time. In addition, they both picked Vee and Neo as their visiting guests for the week.

We can’t wait to see how these two will rule the Lockdown House this week. Any predictions?

Fit for the House

The stakes are getting higher for the Big Brother Naija Lockdown Houmsemates, and it shows even in the morning workouts.