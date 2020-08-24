Nollywood
Tomike Adeoye is an absolute Bombshell on her Birthday😍
It’s Tomike Adeoye‘s birthday today and she looks absolutely stunning 😍😍
The Radio and TV personality shared some alluring photos and sweet words of gratitude to celebrate her 25th birthday on Instagram. She wrote:
Family members!!! Your #FaveTVGirl is 25!!!🎉💃🏽
Can’t believe this small girl of yours don enter mid twenties o😯😂
I’m so grateful to God for GRACE! It has brought me thus far, it’ll surely see me through! The past year was surreal! It was the best year of my entire life 🥺Please say a word of thanksgiving to God on my behalf! Thank you 🙏🏾
Thank you Lord! Your baby girl will forever sing your praises!
P.S- this shoot is my glam squads doing! I’ll give you the full gist soon😂
Sailing into 25 likeeee 🛥 This particular look ehnn!! If & when I edit/upload the vlog you will understand better 🤣 it wasn’t an easy task but thanks to my team! They cheered me on through it all! Thank you @thetravelxperience for giving me an experience in Lagos😂🙌🏽 All my looks were @tmtbylayinka’s idea😂 where she and Dami went digging for them I no know 🤣down to hair Na so so “this is what I want the hair to look like, I don’t want black, I want…”🤣😂😂 I just dey talk yes ma’am yes ma’am yes mummy 😂😂😂 It all turned out beautiful! Thank you so much sugar mama @house_of_dova thank you for slaying it all!!! You dey sew fire!!!! Make up @tmtbylayinka Creative Direction @tmtbylayinka Outfit @house_of_dova Hair @malliaworld Hair styling @adefunkeee Accessories @wowaccessories Shoes @fusion_trendz Styling @styledbyseun Photography @midewey Production Manager @modupe.longe Locations @thetravelxperience
Photo Credit: Tomike Adeoye