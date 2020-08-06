BNRSVP Virtual Events this Weekend

Hi BellaNaijarians!

With the new reality of the coronavirus pandemic and events being scarce, there was nothing to report on. But now, with the economy opening back up, we are back!

Thanks to the internet and social media, you now don’t have to be physically present to attend any event. You can still learn new skills, participate in group activities, party with your friends, or get some exercise without stepping outside. We rounded up the best virtual events that you can join from anywhere, as long as the internet, social media, and electricity is available.

Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting virtual events happening this weekend/next week.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) bellanaija (dot) com.

Music Week Nigeria

Music Week Nigeria will catalyse the important collaborations and partnerships that will move the Nigerian music industry into a future of growth and prosperity.

Date: Thursday, August 6 – Saturday, August 8, 2020.

Time: 3 PM.

RSVP: HERE

Camp David Annual Online Teens Conference for 2020

Get your Teens ready for the Camp David Annual Online Teens Conference for 2020. Camp David, an annual summer camp organized by David’s Army, the teens’ expression of David’s Christian Centre, is inviting teenagers (13-19) of all denominations and from anywhere in the world.

Due to the pandemic, this year’s edition of Camp David will be a virtual experience starting from August 7th to August 9th, 2020.

Date: Friday, August 7 – Sunday, August 9, 2020.

Time: 12 PM.

RSVP: HERE

Standing Out in OSS Programs Applications

Join She Codes Africa on its next webinar themed “Standing Out in OSS Programs Applications” as speakers share their expertise, personal experiences and take you through live walkthrough sessions on creating impressive open-source programs applications.

Date: Saturday, August 8, 2020.

Time: 4 PM.

RSVP: HERE

Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (MOCAA)

Join Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (MOCAA) online, and enjoy an evening of style, beautiful food, and art-making. This month is all about style. The evening will include three virtual rooms: MOCAA Insights will feature conversations about fashion, MOCAA Making where attendees will be guided through art and food making, and MOCAA Vibes showcasing a musician and DJ.

Date: Saturday, August 8, 2020.

Time: 6 PM.

RSVP: WOZAatHome

BellaNaija Style Digital Summit

The fashion industry is growing in leaps and bounds on the continent, and more than ever brands need to navigate an increasingly fraught environment with challenges ranging from COVID-19 and the global retail apocalypse. ⁠From hard-hitting panels to conversations with industry disruptors, BellaNaija Style is spilling all the major keys you need to thrive and survive now.⁠

Date: Saturday, August 8, 2020.

Time: 11 AM.

RSVP: BNSDigitalSummit

Dignity In Youth’ Virtual Summer Camp

‘Dignity In Youth’ Virtual Summer Camp is back! At Relate Africa, their Vision is to create an empowering space for individuals, to help them attain their true potential. Through Dignity In Youth, youths are encouraged to ‘Curate Your Creativity’ while re-discovering your unique leadership abilities! This year, the aim is to do this through a range of activities, namely: Paint & Design, Performing Arts, Pitching, Branding & Identity, and lots more!

Date: Monday, August 10, 2020.

Time: 10 AM.

RSVP: DignityInYouth

Africa Soft Power Series

Africa Soft Power Series is inviting you to it’s first of its kind virtual convening of industry thought leaders from across the globe, focused and passionate about Africa. 15 days,15 power-packed sessions and an unrivalled speaker line up. Everything film, music, payments, sports, pop culture, activism and more will be explored.

Date: Wednesday, August 12 – Saturday, August 29, 2020.

RSVP: HERE