BBNaija “Lockdown” housemate Praise Nelson and his son are the absolute cutest🤩🤩.

The reality star shared some adorable photos of himself and his mini-me on Instagram, with the caption:

Allow me to grace your timeline with my little cutie @jamie_knuckles Daddy loves you 3000.

Outfit : @credoapparel

Photo- @cognitostudiosphotography

We can’t get over these photos🤩:

Photo Credit: @itz_praise