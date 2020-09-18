Connect with us

Hands Down, These Were the Best Dressed Stars at "The Smart Money Woman" Series Premiere

Sharon Ooja wants to Cause Us All some Unrest

Every Red Carpet Look Worth Seeing From "The Smart Money Woman" Series Premiere

We Love the 'Rich Aunty Vibe' we're Getting from Kim Oprah😍

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 353

A Top South African Influencer's Guide to Looking Stylish Everyday!

The BN Style Recap: Check Out The Top Stories From The Style Team This Week!

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu was a ✨ at Last Night's #BBNaija Eviction Show

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Didi Olomide, Lesego Legobane ,Veronica Odeka & More

Prepare To Lose It Over TLR Couture's "Antipode" Collection

The star-studded premiere for The Smart Money Woman Series held over the yesterday in Lagos and as expected your favourite celebrities brought their fashion A-Game.

Arese Ugwu, the author and founder of Smart Money Media and Executive Producer of The Smart Money Woman Seriespulled together media IT girls, top names in the movie industry, influencers and more for a glamourous evening with the dress code; Boujee on a budget.

Each of the guests brought their own unique style and interpretation of the theme to the black carpet. Style stars like Toni Tones and Osas Ighodaro dressed in high-octane floor-length gowns that turned necks, while Toke Makinwa and Ini Dima-Okojie wore Made-in-Nigeria dresses that nailed pared-down perfection.

Keep scrolling to see the 6 best-dressed celebrities at the event and VOTE your favourite looks below.

Ini Dima-Okojie

Wearing @adeysoile
Makeup @riseandglambeauty

@inidimaokojie

Toni Tones

Wearing @lanredasilvaajayi
Jewellery @wowaccessorries
Hair @hairlthy.hairvolution
Makeup @lillianopaul

@iamtonitones

Mimi Onalaja

Jumpsuit: @belangelique_store

@mimionalaja

Temisan Emmanuel

Wearing @rhobesofficial

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Temisan Emmanuel (@taymesan_) on

Osas Ighodaro

Dress: @thestudiobysbyoume
Styled: @s.b.youme
Makeup: @blendmakeoverr
Hair Styled: @ivys_place_
Jewellery: @exclusive_gems
Shoes: @louboutinworld
Hair: @touchofibee

@officialosas

Toke Makinwa

Dress: @2207bytbally
Styled @damioke_style
Make up @anitabrows
Hair – @bernardsmiless
Hair: @touchofibee

@tokemakinwa
