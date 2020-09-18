Hands Down, These Were the Best Dressed Stars at “The Smart Money Woman” Series Premiere

The star-studded premiere for The Smart Money Woman Series held over the yesterday in Lagos and as expected your favourite celebrities brought their fashion A-Game.

Arese Ugwu, the author and founder of Smart Money Media and Executive Producer of The Smart Money Woman Series, pulled together media IT girls, top names in the movie industry, influencers and more for a glamourous evening with the dress code; Boujee on a budget.

Each of the guests brought their own unique style and interpretation of the theme to the black carpet. Style stars like Toni Tones and Osas Ighodaro dressed in high-octane floor-length gowns that turned necks, while Toke Makinwa and Ini Dima-Okojie wore Made-in-Nigeria dresses that nailed pared-down perfection.

Keep scrolling to see the 6 best-dressed celebrities at the event.