Connect with us

Style

Sharon Ooja wants to Cause Us All some Unrest

Style

Every Red Carpet Look Worth Seeing From "The Smart Money Woman" Series Premiere

Style

We Love the 'Rich Aunty Vibe' we're Getting from Kim Oprah😍

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 353

Style

A Top South African Influencer's Guide to Looking Stylish Everyday!

Style

The BN Style Recap: Check Out The Top Stories From The Style Team This Week!

Movies & TV Style

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu was a ✨ at Last Night's #BBNaija Eviction Show

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Didi Olomide, Lesego Legobane ,Veronica Odeka & More

Style

Prepare To Lose It Over TLR Couture's "Antipode" Collection

Style

He's Here! Cassper Nyovest Just Welcomed a Baby Boy

Style

Sharon Ooja wants to Cause Us All some Unrest

Published

4 hours ago

 on

You guys! Who offended Sharon Ooja?

She looks absolutely gorgeous in these photos, and she sure knows how to make mouths water.

The actress shared the photos on her Instagram, in a post captioned:

When me and my G @georgeokoro come together this is the result!! I call it unrest😂😂😂😂 totally enjoyed this shoot !! I’m about to post so many pictures 😬
@georgeokoro shot it of course😍
Hair @cmhairbyhills
Hair styled by @hairbyehis
Makeup @t.alamodebeauty
Styling @dahmola
Dress @styletemple thank you @og_styletemple ❤️❤️❤️
Set design @renzowseventdesign #georgeokoroshotit#

Photo credit: @sharonooja

Related Topics:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

We Actually Need to Do Something About the Adulterated Foods in Our Markets

Buife Nomeh: 4 Presentation Tips You Can Learn from this Viral Tweet

How #BellaNaijaWCW Aisha Raheem-Bolarinwa of Farmz2U is Helping Farmers Grow Their Business

BN Prose: A Tale No One Tells by Dika Ofoma

Mike Hunder: Connect with People Around the World Through Online Courses

Advertisement
css.php