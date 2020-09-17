Style
Sharon Ooja wants to Cause Us All some Unrest
You guys! Who offended Sharon Ooja?
She looks absolutely gorgeous in these photos, and she sure knows how to make mouths water.
The actress shared the photos on her Instagram, in a post captioned:
When me and my G @georgeokoro come together this is the result!! I call it unrest😂😂😂😂 totally enjoyed this shoot !! I’m about to post so many pictures 😬
@georgeokoro shot it of course😍
Hair @cmhairbyhills
Hair styled by @hairbyehis
Makeup @t.alamodebeauty
Styling @dahmola
Dress @styletemple thank you @og_styletemple ❤️❤️❤️
Set design @renzowseventdesign #georgeokoroshotit#
