Every Red Carpet Look Worth Seeing From “The Smart Money Woman” Series Premiere

It was truly a glamourous affair yesterday as the highly anticipated series; The Smart Money Woman premiered in Lagos.

The series is an adaptation of Arese Ugwu‘s “The Smart Money Woman” book which was well-received when it launched a few years ago. The lead characters: Zuri, Ladun, Tami, Adesuwa, and Lara of The Smart Money Woman book were brought to life for the first time on the show.

The elegant evening was attended by cast members, key industry players, musicians and more including Toni Tones, Nnenna Okoye, Toke Makinwa, Orezi, Osas Ighodaro, Ini Dima-Okojie, Mimi Onalaja, Lala Akidoju, who all graced the exquisite black carpet in their high fashion attires.

From Osas Ighodaro‘s hot pink look to Toni Tones‘ golden moment keep scrolling to see what our favourite stars wore on the red carpet.

