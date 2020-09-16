We Love the ‘Rich Aunty Vibe’ we’re Getting from Kim Oprah😍

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

We have one question for Kim Oprah: why so cute? 😍🔥

Kim Oprah literally brings to mind the phrase “Never to be caught unfresh.” She always comes through with the fire looks and this is not an exception.

“A smile is the best accessory you can have 😉😌,” she captioned the post on her Instagram page.

The reality star and YouTube vlogger is serving us some major looks, and we’re totally here for it.

So feel free to pull up these photos when your friends say “show us your rich aunty.”

Photo credit: @Kimoprah

BellaNaija.com

