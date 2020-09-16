Connect with us

Career Features Inspired

How #BellaNaijaWCW Aisha Raheem-Bolarinwa of Farmz2U is Helping Farmers Grow Their Business

Career Inspired

Winning! Adeola Olubamiji & Ajibola Abitoye named among RBC Top 25 Canadian Immigrants

Career Features

Mike Hunder: Connect with People Around the World Through Online Courses

Career Features Inspired

Franklin Osondu of Scuudu Labs is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week

Career Features

Grace Agada: Learn about the Four Levels of Financial Success so You Can Move Through Them

Career Features

Enioluwa Adeoluwa: Why You Need To Use LinkedIn For Your Professional Growth

Career Features

Jeremiah Ajayi: Here Are 7 Surefire Ways to Get Ahead in Your Job Search

BN TV Career

Want to Build Your Credibility to Secure Stronger Brand Partnerships? Watch & Learn From Motherland Mogul, Afua Osei

Career Features Inspired

Entrepreneur & Startup Tutor Farida Yahya of LumoNaturals is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: Brush Up Your Pattern Making Skills & Start Creating Dresses like a Pro with FashionCity

Career

How #BellaNaijaWCW Aisha Raheem-Bolarinwa of Farmz2U is Helping Farmers Grow Their Business

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

For our #BellaNaijaWCW feature this week, we shine the spotlight on and celebrate Aisha Raheem-Bolarinwa, the co-founder of Farmz2U, a digital platform that prevents food waste by helping farmers plan their crops.

Aisha made headlines in 2019 after she made the shortlist for the 2020 edition of the Royal Academy of Engineering’s Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation. This September, she was announced as one of the runners-up.

How Farmz2U works is that farmers tell the application how much land they have, what crops they want to grow, what their budget is, and even their target profit. Farmz2U then calculates how many seedlings the farmer should get, what fertiliser and pesticides to use, and provides training guides and videos for certain crops. Farmers can also find out where there is demand for their product, track orders and invoices, and find storage locations. Farmz2U even allows users to access financing, insurance, and receive weather reports and warnings.

Aisha, a strategy consultant, developed Farmz2U after a health scare prompted her to eat more healthily, which in turn exposed her to the challenges faced by the food industry. She became determined to reduce food waste and improve the nutritional intake of other people.

Farmz2U has already partnered with two commercial farmers as well as with the Nigerian Ministry of Agriculture’s farmer support programme to access its network of smallholder farmers.

Farmz2U is working to create another app that will include a nutrition management platform for health-conscious consumers who can create meal plans and shopping lists. Users will be able to buy fresh produce directly from farmers who are registered on the Farmz2U farm management platform, creating additional markets for local farmers.

Aisha is an Economics graduate from Queen Mary University of London and she cut her teeth in business consulting and strategy in a variety of firms in London.

Apart from the Prize for Engineering Innovation, Aisha’s Farmz2U received a £5,000 grant from  ShellLivewire in 2016.

Aisha is helping farmers farm better with tailored agricultural expertise and access to market and we’re rooting for her!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

How #BellaNaijaWCW Aisha Raheem-Bolarinwa of Farmz2U is Helping Farmers Grow Their Business

BN Prose: A Tale No One Tells by Dika Ofoma

Mike Hunder: Connect with People Around the World Through Online Courses

Franklin Osondu of Scuudu Labs is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week

Sindile Dudumashe: Tiwa Savage’s Celia is Redefining Afro-Soul and R&B

Advertisement
css.php