Connect with us

Style

He's Here! Cassper Nyovest Just Welcomed a Baby Boy

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Didi Olomide, Lesego Legobane ,Veronica Odeka & More

Style

Prepare To Lose It Over TLR Couture's "Antipode" Collection

Style

Trust Us, You'll Love The "Hope" Collection By Ugandan Brand Kai's Divo

Living Style

This Chef Michael Elégbèdé  x Pedros Africa Cocktail Will Be Your New Go-To

Style

You'll Fall in Love with the Prints in Cute-Saint's New Collection "Iyipada"

Style

Cynthia Erivo talks about Supporting Free Therapy for Black Women as she Covers InStyle's New Issue

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 352

Style

The BN Style Recap: The Top Fashion & Beauty Stories You Have To Read Right Now

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Hayet Rida , Ayanda Thabethe ,Debbie Beeko & More

Style

He’s Here! Cassper Nyovest Just Welcomed a Baby Boy

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Cassper Nyovest and his fiancee Thobeka Majozi have welcomed their first child together. He had announced in June that he and Thobeka were expecting their bundle of joy when he shared a photo of an ultrasound on an album cover.

Sharing the inspiration behind the just-released album, Cassper wrote:

I’m going to be a father any minute now so I decided to name my album AMN (Any Minute Now). The album cover is an actual scan of my son in his beautiful mother’s womb. I am excited about this album, but I’m more excited about being a dad to a beautiful baby boy.

The South African rapper made the joyous announcement on Instagram, with a photo of himself dressed in medical scrubs, preparing for the baby’s arrival. The photo came with the caption “Let’s f*cking go”.

View this post on Instagram

Let's fucking gooooo!!!!!! #AnyMinuteNow

A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest) on

He then revealed on Twitter that their little one had arrived and the couple had named him Khotso.

He wrote:

This album means sooo much more and it makes sooo much sense now that my son, Khotso is here. #AnyMinuteNow

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Yetunde Onafuye: You Can Overcome Reading Slumps Using these Tips

Sola Amadi: Break Limitations & Find Freedom by Colouring Outside the Lines

Enioluwa Adeoluwa: Why You Need To Use LinkedIn For Your Professional Growth

Muinat Adekeye: Would You Let Your Village People Raise Your Child?

Jeremiah Ajayi: Here Are 7 Surefire Ways to Get Ahead in Your Job Search

Advertisement
css.php