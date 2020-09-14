Prepare To Lose It Over TLR Couture’s “Antipode” Collection

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Fashion brand TLR Couture has unveiled its new collection tagged Antipode.

In a statement following the release, the brand stated:

TLR Couture is on a mission to get everyone on the best-dressed list for any occasion – official or glamorous and after dedicating its services for years to strictly menswear, the brand has now extended the skilful workmanship and elegance that comes with every TLR piece to the womenfolk with its latest collection ‘Antipode’.

Rendered in bold vivid colours and lush fabrics, this exquisite collection redefines typical menswear and womenswear to include androgynous personalities.

This pride of this collection is varied and that can be seen through the various designs suitable for both the workplace and social gatherings. The collection includes suits, blazers, and kaftans using fabrics like Italian and Turkish wool.

See the full collection below

Credits:
Models: @iamagbaza and @teminikan_
Stylist: @fayo_ths
Makeup: @egbon_olamide
Hair: @abbeymattheworks
Photographer: @the.alfe
Shoes: @ddavidshoes

