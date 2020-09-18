New Video: Kwesi Arthur – Turn On The Lights

Award winning Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur serves up the visuals for his new song “Turn On The Lights“.

The sultry visuals show the song’s vibe, which is about a person’s desire to leave the fast-paced life behind and find that special person to build a relationship.

“Turn On The Lights” is from the rapper’s most recent EP “This Is Not The Tape, Sorry For The Wait 2” which was released under platoon earlier this month.

Watch “Turn On The Lights” video below: