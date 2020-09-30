You Can’t Miss Naija Made’s 2-Day Virtual Conference “Naija Made For More: Celebrating Collective Resilience” | October 2nd & 3rd

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

As Nigeria celebrates its 60th year of Independence, Nigerians around the world are looking for outlets to toast and salute our beloved country while connecting with fellow Nigerians and friends.

Given the reality of COVID-19, and the resilience of the Nigerian spirit, Naija Made is inviting you to its virtual conference themed: Naija Made For More – Celebrating Collective Resilience holding from Friday, October 2nd – Saturday, October 3rd, 2020.

This two-day virtual conference experience will explore the intricacies of Nigerian culture and community. The event will feature leaders from all works of life who will speak on how they use our cultural past to “Own The Present And Create The Future” through connection and business solutions.

You don’t want to miss this experience!

To participate, click on this link and register with your valid details.

For more information on the upcoming event, follow Naija Made Me on InstagramTwitter, and Facebook.

BellaNaija is a media partner for Naija Made For More

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

