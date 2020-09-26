Connect with us

Style

Dapper! Seyi Awolowo shines in Yomi Casual's Latest Campaign

Style

See the Trends our Style Faves wore Nonstop This Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 116

Movies & TV Style

BN Exclusive Fashion Recap: Every Single Look You Missed On The Smart Money Woman TV Series Episode 1

Scoop Style

We Totally Love These Looks From #BBNaija's Brighto

Style

Taaooma is Absolutely Breathtaking in these New Photos

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 354

Style

It's Here! Emmy Kasbit unveils Spring/Summer 2021 Campaign tagged "Unity Redefined"

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Cee-C, Kefilwe Mabote & More

Style

You'll Fall in Love with Duro Olowu's Printastic Spring/Summer 2021 Collection

Style

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu was a Boss at Last Night's #BBNaija Live Eviction Show

Style

Dapper! Seyi Awolowo shines in Yomi Casual’s Latest Campaign

BellaNaija Style

Published

20 mins ago

 on

Yomi casual is adding a contemporary flair to classic attire in their newest campaign featuring BBNaija 2018 housemate Seyi Awolowo.

Made with the finest of high-quality Italian linen and crepé, the timelessly sophisticated looks represent a fierce, edgy and empowered man with innate masculinity.

See all the photos below

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Credits
Designs: @yomicasual
Muse: @officialseyawo
Photography: @ayoalasi

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Niyi Ademoroti: Baby Oku for the Oga at 10 in the Morning

Mfonobong Inyang: Handle Your Customer Relation Services Like a Pro

Much Ado About Washing Pant

Grace Agada: Don’t Confuse Being Busy with Being Productive

Peter Molokwu: You Want People to Respect You? Learn to Set Boundaries

Advertisement
css.php