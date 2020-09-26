Style
Dapper! Seyi Awolowo shines in Yomi Casual’s Latest Campaign
Yomi casual is adding a contemporary flair to classic attire in their newest campaign featuring BBNaija 2018 housemate Seyi Awolowo.
Made with the finest of high-quality Italian linen and crepé, the timelessly sophisticated looks represent a fierce, edgy and empowered man with innate masculinity.
See all the photos below
Credits
Designs: @yomicasual
Muse: @officialseyawo
Photography: @ayoalasi