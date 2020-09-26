Dapper! Seyi Awolowo shines in Yomi Casual’s Latest Campaign

Yomi casual is adding a contemporary flair to classic attire in their newest campaign featuring BBNaija 2018 housemate Seyi Awolowo.

Made with the finest of high-quality Italian linen and crepé, the timelessly sophisticated looks represent a fierce, edgy and empowered man with innate masculinity.

See all the photos below

Credits

Designs: @yomicasual

Muse: @officialseyawo

Photography: @ayoalasi