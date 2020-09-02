Connect with us

Vogue Czechoslovakia Spotlights Ten African Designers In Their September Issue

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 351

The Fashion Designer Led Instagram Series That's Bound to Become Your New Obsession

Here’s Your First Look at Idia Aisien’s New Uber-Chic Collection With African Designer's Mall

The BN Style Recap: The Fashion & Beauty Stories Our Editors Are Loving This Week

The Red Carpet of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards was 🔥 | #VGMA

BN Exclusive: Tommy Hilfiger Takes A Bold Approach to Sustainability With Its Make It Possible’ Programme

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Mercy Eke, Tiwa Savage, Shalom Blac & More

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Looked Absolutely Dashing in 2 Outfits at Last Night’s #BBNaija Eviction Show

Every Outfit Sika Osei Wore to Host the #VGMA2020 was a Hit!

On Vogue Czechoslovakia Ooooota Adepo speaks with 10 designers from the continent about their approach to design and African creativity:
In the publication she introduced her piece saying:
Creativity in Africa has thrived for centuries and is now beginning to benefit from the organization necessary to mould it into formal industry. Alongside music, film and contemporary art, the fashion industry in Africa is asserting itself as an autonomous authority comprised of talented designers across the continent who are audacious, regal and intellectually provocative in their designs, yet remain committed to celebrating heritage and tradition. 
In this feature, I interact with 10 designers of the African continent, not only by embodying their clothing but through investigating their thoughts on issues that inform their identity and influence how and why they create. 

Credits:

Photography: @rhysframpton;

Styling: @olgatimofejeva (@theonly.agency);

Creative director & Model: @oooootasebastian

Hair: @marcialuvlocks (@onerepresents) & products @sachajuan;

Make-up: @hilakarmand (@onerepresents) & products @111skin a @diormakeup;

Manicure: @roxannecampbell (@theonly.agency);

Concept: @kralicek;

Casting: @krokogheya; Fashion @koibird London

