Style
Vogue Czechoslovakia Spotlights Ten African Designers In Their September Issue
On Vogue Czechoslovakia Ooooota Adepo speaks with 10 designers from the continent about their approach to design and African creativity:
In the publication she introduced her piece saying:
Creativity in Africa has thrived for centuries and is now beginning to benefit from the organization necessary to mould it into formal industry. Alongside music, film and contemporary art, the fashion industry in Africa is asserting itself as an autonomous authority comprised of talented designers across the continent who are audacious, regal and intellectually provocative in their designs, yet remain committed to celebrating heritage and tradition.
In this feature, I interact with 10 designers of the African continent, not only by embodying their clothing but through investigating their thoughts on issues that inform their identity and influence how and why they create.
Credits:
Photography: @rhysframpton;
Styling: @olgatimofejeva (@theonly.agency);
Creative director & Model: @oooootasebastian
Hair: @marcialuvlocks (@onerepresents) & products @sachajuan;
Make-up: @hilakarmand (@onerepresents) & products @111skin a @diormakeup;
Manicure: @roxannecampbell (@theonly.agency);
Concept: @kralicek;
Casting: @krokogheya; Fashion @koibird London