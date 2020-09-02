AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 351

Connect with us

Style

AsoEbi Bella

Published

37 mins ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

@ebuka
Outfit: @vanskere
Photo: @theoladayo

Dresses- @zayoma

 

@irene_amara1
Dresss @beevee_emporium

Snatched Bella @curvygirljournal in @tailoredbytee ..
Makeup: @desire_makeover ..
Gele: @stylishandcreativeini

Bella @nwaobialanneka lovely in Yellow
Dress @ehiehii
Accessory @bellezaaccessories_
MUA @lochex_glam

#AsoEbiBella
Makeup: @beautyandthebeholdermakeovers

Sister sister
Dresses: @zayoma

fabric @bunniebees_fabrics
tailored @benedizione_bdz

Makeup @tinas_glamour
Gele @og_cignatures
👗 @markmoda_atelier
Asooke fabric @headgearplace_by_og

#AsoEbiBella @opeyemialiuashaolu

@mina_apparel
Makeup: @jem_beauty_studio_

Such a beaute
Photo: @mandela_photography
❤✨ #AsoEbiBella

Makeup: @oteniaramakeovers
Outfit: @rhymatclothiers asooke: @adohrbridals

@its.priscy styled by @tiannahsplacempire
Makeup: @dillionbeautyclinic 📸: @segun_wealth

Birthday Bella @shugahricca in @berryl_signature dress💄- @genoveramakeovers

@elegantebytiannah 📸: @segunwealth

Beautiful trad inspo shot by @raremagic_gallery Photographer @raremagic_gallery Makeup artist: @justfab_signaturez
 Asooke: @ariesbeadnasooke Gele artist: @abydouz_gele Bead: @rochem_iyaileke Outfit tailored: @owoade_creations
Damask: @glamour_by_fifa

@ayo_olla in @lamidebassiano

@empress_dictabe in @coverboygh_ e  Styled @coverboykobby 💄 @minalyntouch @hairgurustudio

@theenkayofficial in @luxebytec Photo:  @lucasugoweddings

Gorgeous @adesewa_22 Dress : @houseofsolange

#AsoEbiBella @princess2ef in @ij_couture

AsoEbiBella @zzainab_ibrahim looking all snatched for #TheMalmtrimony 🧡🧡

#AsoEbiBella in 🖤 Bride @anitamba_
Planner @elithan_events
Photography @kunmi.owopetu

Bride: @presido 📸: @bedgepictures makeup: @hermosaa_ng

#meetthegingers2020 Photography : @weezy_scott
Planner : @blisseventsng
Bride :@dparfumgirl @keshijennifer
Mua: @priceless_signatures
Groom : @bop_portraits @bunmiginger
Videography: @thegalleryng
Dress : @livnoireklothing

@berlamundi wearing a hand manipulated structured gown by @epiphani_official
#stylist @kelvincentgh
Assisted by @official_nkc
#Dress @epiphani_official
#Makeup @facevillebeauty
#hairstylist @kushbytaylar
#hair @oh_my_hairr
#photography @manuelphotography_official

@iamdodos_style stun in this Ankara and lace mix dress by @ibilolaogundipe

#AsoEbiBella @harbykeh_crown makeup: @oteniaramakovers 📸: @ts.imahery_events fabric: @ewaaladire

@dunnieo

@teminicrown makeup: @dstrandz Photography: @shashaace_photography hairstyling: @midashair4_ studio: @zeeza.studio

@esther_biade in @oobiuku

#AsoEbiBella in @zane_thebrand

Kids! 

Photo: @damitaiwophotography

Beautiful family portrait via @zeenarh_ahmad

#KesAndTheBig5 🎉Mum: @ufuomamcdermott Hair @yumaitouch @mercyhairclinic
Photo @rhema_tara. @portraitsbyrhema Outfit @cathystephenofficial. @agracioustouch Video @btalkative_Mum: @maryremmynjoku @njokuclan

 

Adorable wedding guest 📸: @jamirahpro

Mum: @maryremmynjoku @njokuclan

