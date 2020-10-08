Connect with us

#EndSARS: Runtown, Falz, Tiwa Savage & Many Concerned Nigerians Are Bravely Leading A Peaceful Protest Right Now

The 2020 Ondo State Governorship Debate between Akeredolu & Jegede is a Must Watch

#BellaNaijaWCW Adeola Shasanya of Afro-Tech Girls is Encouraging Women & Girls to Embrace STEM

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede Speaks on Preserving Bio-diversity of the Planet at the United Nations Summit

#BBNaija 2020 Winner Laycon is the New Youth Ambassador of Ogun State

This is What Nigerian Politicians Are Saying About #EndSARS

Naira Marley Is Postponing Today's Planned #EndSars Protest For This Reason

The Presidency has Banned FSARS & other Tactical Police Squads from Routine Patrols, Stop and Search Duties

Can We Trust Digital Banks with Our Money?

Donald and Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19

BellaNaija.com

Published

46 mins ago

 on

A few days ago music star Runtown announced that he would be leading a protest in Lagos to campaign against the brutality and harrassment from SARS officials which often targets young Nigerians.

His protest started this morning at 10AM and several concerned Nigerians, as well as celebrities, joined in the protest.

Falz, DJ Spinall, WurlD, Tiwa Savage and many more have been spotted at the ongoing protest.

You can follow the protest on Runtown’s Instagram Live HERE.

See photos below.

Photo Credit: @bellanaijaonline | @samklef |

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

