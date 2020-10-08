EndSARS: Runtown, Falz, Tiwa Savage & Many Concerned Nigerians Are Bravely Leading A Peaceful Protest Right Now

A few days ago music star Runtown announced that he would be leading a protest in Lagos to campaign against the brutality and harrassment from SARS officials which often targets young Nigerians.

His protest started this morning at 10AM and several concerned Nigerians, as well as celebrities, joined in the protest.

Falz, DJ Spinall, WurlD, Tiwa Savage and many more have been spotted at the ongoing protest.

You can follow the protest on Runtown’s Instagram Live HERE.

