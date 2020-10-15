Lauretta Onochie’s Nomination as Commissioner of INEC Rejected

On Tuesday, President Muhammadu Buhari nominated one of his aides, Lauretta Onochie as a commissioner of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This could have gone unnoticed, but not at a time when the youths are learning to use their voice.

Nigerians didn’t accept Lauretta Onochie’s nomination because the INEC commissioners should be independent people, not affiliated with any political party. A criteria Lauretta Onochie didn’t meet, as she is a card carrying member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party and a special aide to the president.

According to Yemie fash, the Senate has rejected Lauretta Onochie’s nomination as INEC Commissioner, for reasons including her position as a card carrying member of APC.