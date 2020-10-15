Connect with us

Lauretta Onochie's Nomination as Commissioner of INEC Rejected

Good News We Love To See: Lagos-based Paystack acquired by Stripe for $200Million

"Keep my Brother in Your Prayers" Oxlade shares Ojah Bee's CT Scan Report

Here's What the Nigeria Police Force wants you to know about the New Tactical Team - SWAT

A Growing List of #SARSMustEnd Protests across the World You Can Join

10 Excerpts from the Iconic Works of Poet & Playwright J.P. Clark to Celebrate His Life

What You Should Know About Austin Chenge a Nigerian Joining the Governorship Race in Michigan, USA

Here's What Nigerians Have to Say About the New Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit

This is How Nigerians are Reacting to Lauretta Onochie's Nomination as Commissioner of INEC

#SarsMustEnd: Presidential Panel okays 5-Point Demand of #EndSARS Movement

On Tuesday, President Muhammadu Buhari nominated one of his aides, Lauretta Onochie as a commissioner of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This could have gone unnoticed, but not at a time when the youths are learning to use their voice.

Nigerians didn’t accept Lauretta Onochie’s nomination because the INEC commissioners should be independent people, not affiliated with any political party. A criteria Lauretta Onochie didn’t meet, as she is a card carrying member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party and a special aide to the president.

According to Yemie fash, the Senate has rejected Lauretta Onochie’s nomination as INEC Commissioner, for reasons including her position as a card carrying member of APC.

